World Series 2018 Predictions: Full Schedule and Picks for Fall Classic

Two of the most decorated franchises in Major League Baseball are still alive in the postseason.

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Boston Red Sox have 31 World Series appearances between them, while their opponents, the Houston Astros and Milwaukee Brewers, have been to a combined three World Series.

After the first two games of the ALCS and NLCS, the Dodgers and Astros appear to be in the best shape to advance to the Fall Classic since they each picked up a road victory.

If the Astros and Dodgers make it to the World Series, they'll participate in the first World Series rematch since 1978, when the Dodgers took on the Yankees (New York won both).

Boston is aiming to get back to the World Series for the first time since winning the championship in 2013, while Milwaukee is in search of its first Fall Classic berth since 1982.

2018 World Series Schedule

Game 1: Tuesday, October 23 (Time TBD, Fox)

Game 2: Wednesday, October 24 (Time TBD, Fox)

Game 3: Friday, October 26 (Time TBD, Fox)

Game 4: Saturday, October 27 (Time TBD, Fox)

Game 5: Sunday, October 28 (Time TBD, Fox)

Game 6: Tuesday, October 30 (Time TBD, Fox)

Game 7: Wednesday, October 31 (Time TBD, Fox)

Picks

Los Angeles Dodgers

Before the NLCS began, the Brewers appeared to have an advantage because of their hot bats, home field and strong bullpen.

In two games, the Dodgers erased that home-field advantage by winning Game 2, held the Brewers to a .269 batting average and scored eight runs off Milwaukee's relievers.

The Dodgers could take a commanding 2-1 lead Monday, with the impressive Walker Buehler starting.

Justin Turner's game-winning home run in Game 2 might turn out to be the most important play of the series. Leadoff hitter Chris Taylor leads the series with five hits, and Manny Machado has a home run and three RBI out of the cleanup hole.

Adding Turner's production out of the No. 2 spot in the lineup makes the Dodgers even more difficult to contain, and it puts the pressure on Milwaukee to match that level of production.

One of the biggest concerns for the Brewers heading into the three games at Dodger Stadium is Christian Yelich's cold streak at the plate.

The National League MVP front-runner has one hit in eight at-bats and has struck out on three occasions, while Ryan Braun is also 1-for-8 in the heart of the Milwaukee order.

The other problem the Brewers have to deal with is the effectiveness of their bullpen and how manager Craig Counsell arranges his pitchers after he takes out his starter.

Counsell removed Gio Gonzalez and Wade Miley earlier than he should have in Games 1 and 2, which led to the bullpen being overworked.

If the Brewers are able to get quality outings out of their starters, beginning with Jhoulys Chacin in Game 3, they should be able to hold up against a Dodgers team that has a much easier time getting the ball to closer Kenley Jansen because of the long starts out of their staff.

However, one slip-up will cost the Brewers, as the Dodgers lineup appears to be finding its form at the perfect time.

Boston Red Sox

Boston responded to a Game 1 defeat at home with a 7-5 victory at Fenway Park on Sunday night.

Although David Price didn't get credit for the victory, he pitched 4.2 decent innings to keep the Red Sox in the lead.

If he's able to throw five or six innings without being torched by Houston in his next start, the Red Sox will take it.

Before we can even think about a Chris Sale vs. Justin Verlander rematch of any kind in one or more of the final three games of the ALCS, the focus must shine on Games 3 and 4.

Nathan Eovaldi and Rick Porcello will take the mound for the Red Sox against Dallas Keuchel and Charlie Morton, and while those matchups aren't the most intriguing on paper, they're going to make both games tight.

Eovaldi is the only pitcher of the quartet with little playoff experience, but he impressed in his first career postseason start in Game 3 of the ALDS.

The difference-making bats in the series have yet to emerge, as both teams are hitting .188 through two games despite combining for 21 runs.

The Astros will hit more home runs over the course of the series, but the Red Sox will be able to get more runners on base in order to capitalize on scoring opportunities.

American League MVP favorite Mookie Betts will be the catalyst of Boston's lineup, as he'll add to his three ALCS hits with seven more in Houston.

By setting the tone early through Betts, the Red Sox starters should be able to settle into a rhythm with a lead behind them.

By following that path to victory in three of the remaining five games, the Red Sox will advance back to the World Series for a high-profile showdown with the Dodgers.

