Early Predictions for the Biggest Shockers of the 2018-19 MLB Offseason

And now for something that won't happen on the free-agent market: Neither Harper nor Machado will sign with the Philadelphia Phillies.

For the team to sign not one but both of them is more plausible than it might sound. The Phillies put themselves on the doorstep of contention in 2018. To force the door open, all they have to do is apply their mass riches to their weak spots. Their offense is the biggest of those.

Still, Phillies president Andy MacPhail seems to want everyone to chill out. He told Scott Lauber of the Philadelphia Inquirer:

"I guess if you were to invest all you had on one star-type player, then that would be sort of an acknowledgment that you think you may be one player away. There's always going to be that push for, 'Sign this guy, sign that guy.' Is that really going to solve the problems that I articulated earlier — the defense, playing within our division better, being more consistent, striking out less?"

Rather than put it all in two superstars, the Phillies may spread their money around on numerous players who would satisfy their wide array of needs.

Or, they could simply be outbid on Harper and Machado. With teams like the Yankees, Cubs, Nationals and possibly the Dodgers all coming off disappointing years, the Phillies might not be the most desperate suitor in either player's market.

