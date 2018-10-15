NFL Power Rankings Week 7: Updated Records, 2018-19 Super Bowl Odds

Jim Cowsert/Associated Press

A new king of the power rankings emerged as the NFL's calendar turns to Week 7.

Naturally, after Bill Belichick indeed proved to be the counter to the Patrick Mahomes train as the New England Patriots outlasted the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football, 43-40.

Granted, Mahomes threw four touchdowns and just two interceptions, but if the Chiefs were going to take a loss, it seemed like a Belichickian coaching job was the only way.

With a new No. 1 and droves of other changes, these are the updated rankings and long-term odds out of Las Vegas.

2018 NFL Power Rankings and Super Bowl Odds

Rank Team (SB odds) (record) 1 Los Angeles Rams (3-1) (6-0) 2 New England Patriots (13-2) (4-2) 3 Kansas City Chiefs (6-2) (5-1) 4 New Orleans Saints (9-1) (4-1) 5 Los Angeles Chargers (20-1) (4-2) 6 Cincinnati Bengals (22-1) (4-2) 7 Washington Redskins (66-1) (3-2) 8 Carolina Panthers (25-1) (3-2) 9 Minnesota Vikings (14-1) (3-2) 10 Philadelphia Eagles (16-1) (3-3) 11 Miami Dolphins (125-1) (4-2) 12 Baltimore Ravens (25-1) (4-2) 13 Pittsburgh Steelers (22-1) (3-2-1) 14 Jacksonville Jaguars (14-1) (3-3) 15 Chicago Bears (18-1) (3-2) 16 Green Bay Packers (28-1) (2-2-1) 17 Dallas Cowboys (50-1) (3-3) 18 Tennessee Titans (66-1) (3-3) 19 Denver Broncos (80-1) (2-4) 20 Seattle Seahawks (80-1) (3-3) 21 Houston Texans (50-1) (3-3) 22 Detroit Lions (66-1) (2-3) 23 Atlanta Falcons (66-1) (2-4) 24 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (100-1) (2-3) 25 Cleveland Browns (80-1) (2-3-1) 26 Oakland Raiders (200-1) (1-5) 27 Arizona Cardinals (300-1) (1-5) 28 New York Jets (175-1) (3-3) 29 Indianapolis Colts (150-1) (1-5) 30 San Francisco 49ers (200-1) (1-4) 31 New York Giants (150-1) (1-5) 32 Buffalo Bills (200-1) (2-4) author's opinion

Odds courtesy of OddsShark.

Don't Get Too Excited: Miami Dolphins

Joel Auerbach/Associated Press

Credit goes to the Miami Dolphins for rallying around Brock Osweiler in a 31-28 home win over the Chicago Bears.

But it might not mean much in the long run.

The Bears looked lost against Osweiler after a late quarterback change before the game, as the backup somehow worked his way to 380 passing yards with three touchdowns and a pair of interceptions.

That required a historic performance from Albert Wilson, who specializes in yards after the catch:

It's a nice way of saying the Bears took horrible angles and couldn't tackle when needed.

The Dolphins won't get so lucky every week. In the prior two weeks, Miami went down 38-7 to New England and 27-17 against Cincinnati.

Some of those losses may have been worse than they appeared due to the nagging injuries suffered by Ryan Tannehill, but an injured shoulder on the throwing arm of the quarterback isn't anything to play with.

Now 4-2 and behind New England in the AFC East (on tiebreaker) while still needing to play teams like Green Bay and Jacksonville, Miami's long-term outlook is not great, even after a win.

Risky But With Merit: Jacksonville Jaguars

Jim Cowsert/Associated Press

Speaking of the Jacksonville Jaguars, it might be best to avoid an overreaction.

After all, they play in the AFC South.

The Jaguars are now a .500 club, having lost three of their last four. But those losses were at least somewhat understandable, with Tennessee being a good team, Kansas City almost unstoppable and Dallas tough to beat at home.

And while the 40-7 loss to Dallas was an outright disaster, it's not all that uncommon for the Jaguars:

Point is, the Jaguars seem to have these odd lapses but are otherwise still the team that made it to the AFC title game a year ago and pushed the Patriots to within four points.

The Jaguars beat New England in Week 2, 31-20.

With three teams locked up at 3-3 in the AFC South, a defense that has otherwise held four opponents to 20 points or fewer still has the talent to carry the Jaguars to the postseason. Bonus points if the coaching staff can figure out how to recreate some of that four-touchdown magic from Blake Bortles like they did in Week 2.

At these odds, throwing a bit down on a team that almost made the Super Bowl last year isn't a terrible idea.

Don't Panic: Cincinnati Bengals

Gary Landers/Associated Press

This was easy to see coming.

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis, after all, is 8-25 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. So no, it isn't any sort of surprise the Bengals coughed up a last-second loss in Week 6, going down 28-21 at home.

Andy Dalton still threw for a pair of touchdowns but Cincy inexplicably ignored the ground game, as Joe Mixon ran for 64 yards and a score—on just 11 carries. The defense lost starters Nick Vigil, Darqueze Dennard and Shawn Williams to injuries.

The Steelers, for one, knew what was coming:

While the Bengals are down now, their losing a predictable game isn't a reason to stay down on them.

In a bigger context, this is still a team that is 4-2 and tops the AFC North with multiple come-from-behind victories and almost another against the Steelers before a Hall of Famer got the ball in his hands late.

The Bengals already have a win over Baltimore in the division and, provided the coaches decide to use more of their best weapons like Mixon, shouldn't have any problems drumming up the score in most contests.

Granted, things get murkier in Week 7 on the road against Kansas City in prime time, making the Bengals one of the biggest potential power-ranking movers of Week 8. But thanks to a down AFC North and good play besides one week, it's safe to believe in the Bengals.