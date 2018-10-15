Luke Shaw Reportedly in 'Advanced Talks' with Manchester United over New Deal

IAN KINGTON/Getty Images

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw is reportedly in "advanced talks" with the club regarding a new long-term contract.

According to John Percy of the Telegraph, the deal will see Shaw, who currently earns £100,000 per week, receive a significant pay rise after forcing his way into manager Jose Mourinho's plans.

It's said the Red Devils have opened talks with the defender over the fresh contract and are "confident of sorting the terms this month."

Shaw is in the final year of his current deal, so he can negotiate with overseas clubs from January and leave for free when it expires as things stand.

He arrived as a teenager in 2014, but after dealing with several injuries in his first campaign under Louis van Gaal, he suffered a severe leg-break in his second season.

Following his recovery and Mourinho's arrival at the club in 2016, Shaw has appeared in fits and starts but failed to nail down a regular place in the side amid public criticismfrom the manager.

That is until this season, in which he has started nine matches and played every minute of them. His only absences were in the Carabao Cup against Derby County, in which he was rested, and the 2-1 win over Watford where he was sidelined because of a head injury suffered on international duty.

Shaw's strong performances in that time have been recognised both by the club and football writer Liam Canning:

ESPN's Gabriele Marcotti believes Shaw will likely be happy to agree a new deal given he now retains a starting berth at Old Trafford:

Tying the 23-year-old down will not only be good business for the club to ensure they don't lose him for free, but also because he appears to have engineered a remarkable turnaround in his fortunes at Old Trafford.

If he continues to consistently produce such impressive form, he can be United's long-term solution at left-back.

Indeed, he was brought in following Patrice Evra's departure to be just that, but amid his struggles, the club have had to resort to using 33-year-old Ashley Young in that position. With Shaw enjoying form and fitness once again, he has done his part to earn a new deal.