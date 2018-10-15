Cristiano Ronaldo's Son Scores Stunning Goals for Juventus Youth

Tom Sunderland@@TomSunderland_Featured ColumnistOctober 15, 2018

Real Madrid's Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo poses with his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez and his son Cristiano Jr after his team won the UEFA Champions League final football match between Liverpool and Real Madrid at the Olympic Stadium in Kiev, Ukraine on May 26, 2018. (Photo by Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP) (Photo credit should read SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP/Getty Images)
SERGEI SUPINSKY/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo is starting to pick up momentum at Juventus following this past summer's switch, but videos posted by the five-time Ballon d'Or winner show son Junior is also adapting brilliantly with the Old Lady. 

Ronaldo has four goals in his past five Serie A outings, and Ronaldo Jr.'s goals for the Bianconeri had shades of his father, the first featuring a superb run comprising feints and shimmies along the way:

His second strike emulated his dad in another way, as he managed to score from an acute angle. 

Ronaldo Jr. is only eight years old but already plays with his father's iconic No. 7 jersey, the number he was first given by Sir Alex Ferguson when he arrived at Manchester United in 2003.

It's the first goal posted in particular that reminds viewers of the incumbent Portugal captain, however. 

A cut-back to ghost inside the full-back, followed by the teasing of the goalkeeper to lunge for the ball, rolling it to his side and scoring into an (almost) open net.

It's the exact kind of manoeuvre his father would have taught him—either directly or just through watching his play—but it's clear the teacher is rubbing off on the pupil.

