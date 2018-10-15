2019 NFL Mock Draft: Breaking Down Post-Week 6 Predictions

Steve Dykes/Getty Images

The midway point of the 2018 NFL season is fast approaching, which means the 2019 NFL draft order is starting to take shape.

With six games already in the books for most teams, many front offices likely already have a good idea of which areas of their roster need to be addressed during the offseason.

If you're already looking ahead to the draft, hopefully your team is in need of defense. There are a few offensive prospects who will sneak into the first round, but the elite prospects in this upcoming draft class are overwhelmingly on the defensive side of the ball—including seven of the top 10 picks in this mock draft.

The draft order will obviously change a lot between now and the end of the season, but the order in this mock draft is accurate through Sunday's games, via tankathon.com.

1. New York Giants: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

2. Indianapolis Colts: Nick Bosa, DL, Ohio State

3. Arizona Cardinals: Ed Oliver, DL, Houston

4. Oakland Raiders: Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson

5. San Francisco 49ers: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

6. Atlanta Falcons: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

7. Denver Broncos: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

8. Buffalo Bills: David Edwards, OT, Wisconsin

9. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State

10. Detroit Lions: Jeffery Simmons, DL, Mississippi State

11. Cleveland Browns: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss

12. Houston Texans: Brian Burns, EDGE, Florida State

13. Dallas Cowboys: N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

14. Jacksonville Jaguars: Dalton Risner, OT, Kansas State

15. Philadelphia Eagles: Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

16. New York Jets: Mack Wilson, LB, Alabama

17. Seattle Seahawks: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

18. Green Bay Packers: Devin White, LB, LSU

19. Pittsburgh Steelers: Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

20. Miami Dolphins: Dre'Mont Jones, DL, Ohio State

21. Tennessee Titans: Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky

22. Minnesota Vikings: Yodny Cajuste, OT, West Virginia

23. Oakland Raiders (from CHI): Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama

24. Cincinnati Bengals: Jerry Tillery, DL, Notre Dame

25. Washington Redskins: Anfernee Jennings, LB, Alabama

26. Carolina Panthers: Kelvin Harmon, WR, N.C. State



27. Los Angeles Chargers: Amani Oruwariye, CB, Penn State

28. Baltimore Ravens: Jachai Polite, EDGE, Florida

29. New England Patriots: Derrick Baity, CB, Kentucky

30. Green Bay Packers (from NO): A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss

31. Kansas City Chiefs: Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

32. Los Angeles Rams: Raekwon Davis, DT, Alabama

1. New York Giants: Justin Herbert

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

If the Giants end up with the No. 1 pick it would provide some fascinating insight into how their front office is approaching the immediate future.

In 2018, despite having their pick of every quarterback other than Baker Mayfield, the Giants elected to take Saquan Barkley in an effort to build around Eli Manning one last time. If the Giants find themselves faced with a similar choice in 2019 would they still pass on Justin Herbert?

Herbert is the only quarterback who has solidified himself as a first-round selection at this stage of the process. Others could join him eventually, but there is a realistic chance that Herbert will be the most coveted prospect in this class and would net the Giants a substantial package in a trade.

If general manager Dave Gettleman really believes that Manning has something left, trading the pick would make the most sense.

That said, it's hard to believe anyone who has watched the Giants this season thinks 37-year-old Eli Manning has another good run in him.

The Giants probably should have taken Sam Darnold or Josh Rosen last year, but they can right that wrong by snagging Herbert in 2019.

22. Minnesota Vikings: Yodny Cajuste

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Minnesota appears to be on track to make another postseason appearance, but Vikings fans may be mildly concerned about the offensive line's ability to hold up over the course of the season.

Kirk Cousins has already been sacked 18 times through six games. For comparison, in his 14 starts last season, Case Keenum was brought down just 22 times.

2018 second-round pick Brian O'Neill will hopefully factor in eventually, but he was drafted as a developmental project and has only seen playing time off the bench so far.

With O'Neill's future still a question and the rest of the line not living up to expectations, Minnesota may look for more help in the 2019 draft.

Yodny Cajuste is listed at 6'5", 321 pounds and has the skill set to play tackle or guard in the pros. That potential versatility may boost his stock in the eyes of the Vikings who are in the process of rebuilding the offensive line.

29. New England Patriots: Derrick Baity

Sean Rayford/Associated Press

One of the stories of the 2018 college football season has been the resurgence of the Kentucky program, which is 5-1 and ranked No. 14 in the Associated Press Top 25.

While Kentucky has a number of pro prospects, the one who has arguably helped his stock the most this season is cornerback Derrick Baity.

Listed at 6'3", Baity was always going to generate attention from the NFL. But his performance this season has caused his stock to rise significantly, and he may now find himself among the first defensive backs off the board in April.

Baity's best game of the year came against Florida, when he shut down 6'2" receiver Van Jefferson, who likely also has an NFL future.

If Baity continues to play at this level, he could join teammate Josh Allen as first-round selections in April's draft.