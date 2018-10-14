Mino Raiola Talks Zlatan Ibrahimovic to Manchester United, AC Milan Rumours

Shaun Clark/Getty Images

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's agent, Mino Raiola, has discussed speculation the striker could leave the Los Angeles Galaxy and return to Europe with Manchester United or AC Milan.

"We've never sat down for a second to talk about Ibra to Milan," he said, per Oraicon.it (h/t Football Italia). "We're making many appointments with different clubs, but nothing with Milan."

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly considering bringing the striker back to Old Trafford on a short-term deal, per Mark Ogden of ESPN FC.

AC Milan are also interested in signing Ibrahimovic as back-up for Gonzalo Higuain, per the Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Calciomercato.com).

