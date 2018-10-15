MLB Playoffs 2018: Game Times, TV Coverage and Bracket Picks

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The Boston Red Sox are breathing a sigh of relief after holding on for a 7-5 victory in Game 2 of the American League Championship Series.

Closer Craig Kimbrel once again provided the drama, as he took the mound in the top of the ninth with a three-run lead and quickly got two outs. However, the defending World Series champions were not about to go quietly into the Boston night.

George Springer lined a double, and Jose Altuve followed with a high drive off the wall for a single that drove in Springer. That brought up Alex Bregman, perhaps the best clutch hitter in the game, with a chance to tie the game.

He made solid contact off of Kimbrel, but his high drive to left fell just short of the wall and Andrew Benintendi made the catch for the final out of the game.

Boston was trailing 4-2 in the bottom of the third inning, but Jackie Bradley Jr. erased that deficit and gave the Red Sox a 5-4 lead that they would not lose with a bases-loaded double off the left-field wall.

"He's been doing that for quite a while," Red Sox manager Alex Cora said in his postgame press conference about the left-handed hitting Bradley going to the opposite field. "He changed his approach earlier in the year and it has been very positive."

The Red Sox and Astros are tied at 1-1, and they will play Game 3 at Minute Maid Park Tuesday.

The Astros will send lefty Dallas Keuchel to the mound to try to regain the lead in the series, while the Red Sox starter is still to be determined.

Rick Porcello was the probable starter for Boston, but he may no longer get the ball because he pitched in relief in the eighth inning. Porcello retired the Astros in order, but leadoff batter Tony Kemp pushed him hard and manager Cora could decide to go with Nathan Eovaldi in Game 3 and give the ball to Porcello in Game 4.

American League Championship Series

Schedule

Game 1: Astros 7, Red Sox 2; Astros lead 1-0

Game 2: Red Sox 7, Astros 5; Series tied 1-1



Game 3: Red Sox at Astros; Tuesday, Oct. 16 at 5:09 p.m. ET on TBS



Game 4: Red Sox at Astros; Wednesday, Oct. 17 at 8:39 p.m. ET on TBS



Game 5: Red Sox at Astros; Thursday, Oct. 18 at 8:09 p.m. ET on TBS



*Game 6: Astros at Red Sox; Saturday, Oct. 20 at 5:09 p.m. ET on TBS



*Game 7: Astros at Red Sox; Sunday, Oct. 21 at 7:39 p.m. ET on TBS



*If necessary.

National League Championship Series

L.A. Dodgers vs. Milwaukee Brewers

The NLCS resumes Monday at Dodger Stadium, and the home team ended Milwaukee's 12-game winning streak (the last eight games of the regular season and four postseason games) in Game 2 to square the series.

The Brewers will give the ball to Jhoulys Chacin to help the Brewers regain their advantage, while Walker Buehler will start for the Dodgers

The Brewers are known for the quality and quantity in their bullpen, Chacin is a legitimate starter who was 15-8 in the regular season and had a 3.50 earned-run average. He has not given up more than three earned runs in any of his last 12 starts.

Buehler helped the Dodgers quite a bit during their drive to the postseason. He was 8-5 with a 2.62 ERA and he struck out 151 batters in 136.1 innings.

The Brewers will try to unleash the power bats of potential Most Valuable Player Christian Yelich (36 home runs), Jesus Aguilar (35 home runs) and Travis Shaw (32 HR) to trigger their offense.

The Dodgers also depend on the long ball, as manager Dave Roberts has seven players on his roster with 21 or more home runs, led by Max Muncy who blasted 35.

Schedule

Game 1: Brewers 6, Dodgers 5; Brewers lead 1-0

Game 2: Dodgers 4, Brewers 3; series tied 1-1



Game 3: Brewers at Dodgers; Monday, Oct. 15 at 7:39 p.m. ET on FS1



Game 4: Brewers at Dodgers; Tuesday, Oct. 16 at 9:09 p.m. ET on FS1



Game 5: Brewers at Dodgers; Wednesday, Oct. 17 at 5:05 p.m. ET on FS1



*Game 6: Dodgers at Brewers; Friday, Oct. 19 at 8:39 p.m. ET on FS1



*Game 7: Dodgers at Brewers; Saturday, Oct. 20 at 9:09 p.m. ET on FS1



*If necessary.

Championship Series Predictions

The Dodgers have to feel good about securing their 4-3 win in Game 2, and they know they can't let up if they want to get back to the World Series for a second straight year.

Game 3 is likely to be a pitcher's duel between Chacin and Buehler, and the home team will find a way to take the advantage.

However, Milwaukee's run is not about to end. This will be a seven-game series, and the Brewers will take advantage of their home-field edge and win the final game.

A similar scenario exists in the American League. These two juggernauts should engage in quite a battle, and the belief is that the Red Sox will fall in Game 3 but come back to win at least one game in Houston and get the series back to Fenway Park. They will find a way to beat the Astros in seven games.