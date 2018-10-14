Vance Joseph Reportedly on Hot Seat After Broncos' 3-Game Losing Streak

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 14, 2018

Denver Broncos head coach Vance Joseph reacts during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Denver Broncos head coach Vance Joseph's job status is reportedly being "closely monitored" by team executives amid a three-game losing streak.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported all eyes are on Joseph as the Broncos prepare to host the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. While it doesn't appear he'll be fired Monday with a loss, Rapoport said this stretch of the season is "critical" for Joseph.

        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

