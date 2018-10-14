Vance Joseph Reportedly on Hot Seat After Broncos' 3-Game Losing Streak

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Denver Broncos head coach Vance Joseph's job status is reportedly being "closely monitored" by team executives amid a three-game losing streak.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported all eyes are on Joseph as the Broncos prepare to host the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. While it doesn't appear he'll be fired Monday with a loss, Rapoport said this stretch of the season is "critical" for Joseph.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.