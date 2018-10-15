World Series 2018: Updated Predictions Before Red Sox vs. Astros ALCS Game 3

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

The Houston Astros stormed out of the gates with a 7-2 victory over Boston in Game 1 of the ALCS, before the Red Sox evened things up with a 7-5 win on Sunday night.

The series now shifts to Houston, with the first pitch of Game 3 scheduled for 5:09 p.m. ET from Minute Maid Park. TBS will have the broadcast.

Ahead you'll find a few bold predictions for the game, including the final score.

Nathan Eovaldi Continues Boosting his Free-Agent Stock

Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

After missing the 2017 season recovering from a second Tommy John surgery, Nathan Eovaldi returned strong for the Tampa Bay Rays, posting a 4.26 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 53 strikeouts in 57 innings over 10 starts.

That was good enough for the Red Sox to bite at the trade deadline, and he pitched to a 3.33 ERA over 54 innings spanning 11 starts and one relief following the trade.

He took the ball in Game 3 of the ALDS and tossed a gem in his postseason debut, allowing just five hits and one earned run over seven innings.

He again gets the start in Game 3 of the ALCS, and he'll be looking to add a few more zeroes to his upcoming foray into free agency with another strong start.

The 28-year-old allowed seven hits and four earned runs in six innings against the Astros back on June 20 when he was still pitching for the Rays. He's 1-1 with a 4.50 ERA and 1.17 WHIP in two career starts at Minute Maid Park.

Jose Altuve Keeps Things Close



Elsa/Getty Images

Off to a quiet 1-for-8 start through two games, look for Jose Altuve to make some noise for the Astros in Game 3.

Altuve hit .310/.388/.634 with two doubles, seven home runs and 14 RBI in 80 plate appearances last postseason, and there's a reason he's a career .316/.365/.453 hitter over eight big league seasons.

He's simply too good of a hitter to keep quiet all series.

The 28-year-old also has strong numbers in his career against Eovaldi, having gone 5-for-15 with one double and two home runs. That includes a 3-for-4 performance earlier this season that included a double and a home run.

It's a small sample size, and batter vs. pitchers splits can often be attributed more to chance than anything else, but it's still reason enough to call Altuve a player to watch for Houston in Game 3.

Look for a multi-hit performance and a long ball, as Eovaldi pitches well, but the Astros are able to keep things close thanks to their offensive spark plug.

The Red Sox Take Control of the Series

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

After splitting the first two games, there's no question Game 3 will be pivotal in this series.

The pitching matchup of Dallas Keuchel and Eovaldi could help keep the offenses quiet in the early going, but don't expect a pitcher's duel.

Look for both starters to run into some trouble the second time through the batting order.

Eovaldi bends but doesn't break, while the Red Sox put a crooked number on the board in the fifth inning to seize control of the game and the series.

Jackie Bradley Jr. delivered the big blow in Game 2 with a three-run double. This time, it's Mookie Betts who gets the job done with a three-run home run that puts Boston up for good.

Final Score: Red Sox 6, Astros 2

All stats courtesy of Baseball Reference, unless otherwise noted.