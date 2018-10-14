MLB Playoffs 2018: Updated Schedule, Top Highlights and Stats

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Home-field advantage was thrown out the window Saturday in the Major League Baseball postseason, as the Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros picked up road victories to alter the balance of power in their respective series.

Los Angeles heads home tied at one game apiece with the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLCS, while Houston has an opportunity to take a two-game lead over the Boston Red Sox with a victory in Game 2 of the ALCS at Fenway Park.

During the first three games of the league championship round, we've witnessed plenty of bizarre events, which have produced some odd stats we never thought we'd be digging up at this juncture of the postseason.

Updated Playoff Schedule

All Times ET

Sunday, October 14

ALCS Game 2: Houston at Boston (7:09 p.m., TBS)

Monday, October 15

NLCS Game 3: Milwaukee at Los Angeles (7:39 p.m., FS1)

Tuesday, October 16

ALCS Game 3: Boston at Houston (5:05 p.m., TBS)

NLCS Game 4: Milwaukee at Los Angeles (9:09 p.m., FS1)

Wednesday, October 17

NLCS Game 5: Milwaukee at Los Angeles (5:05 p.m., FS1)

ALCS Game 4: Boston at Houston (8:39 p.m., TBS)

Thursday, October 18

ALCS Game 5: Boston at Houston (8:09 p.m., TBS)

Friday, October 19

NLCS Game 6: Los Angeles at Milwaukee (8:39 p.m., FS1)

Saturday, October 20

ALCS Game 6: Houston at Boston (5:09 p.m., TBS)

NLCS Game 7: Los Angeles at Milwaukee (9:09 p.m., FS1)

Sunday, October 21

ALCS Game 7: Houston at Boston (7:39 p.m., TBS)

Top Highlights and Stats

The Astros and Dodgers are using familiar formulas to grind their respective ways back to the World Series.

Justin Turner, who hit a home run and produced four RBI in Game 2 of the 2017 NLCS, provided the game-winning hit in the Dodgers' 4-3 win in Game 2 of the 2018 NLCS.

The eighth-inning two-run home run from Turner was his fourth go-ahead home run in the postseason since 2014, which is tied with Daniel Murphy for the most during that span, per ESPN Stats and Info:

Turner's home run came at the expense of the Milwaukee bullpen, a positional unit that entered the postseason as the most feared in baseball.

Through two games, the Brewers' relievers have put up pedestrian stats, as they've given up all but one of the nine runs the Dodgers have scored and conceded 14 hits.

Before the bullpen took over, Wade Miley produced a strong start for the Brewers, and he also thrived at the plate with two hits in two plate appearances.

Miley became the first pitcher to record two hits, one of which was an extra-base hit, in a postseason game since Chris Carpenter in 2012, per MLB.com's Andrew Simon:

Over in the American League, Houston's hitters were the difference makers once again, as the Astros managed to get a few clutch hits in the final few innings of their Game 1 win in Boston.

Carlos Correa produced the game-winning base knock, as he drove in Alex Bregman with a RBI single in the sixth inning off Joe Kelly.

In the ninth inning, the Astros created separation from the home side, as Josh Reddick and Yuli Gurriel blasted home runs off Brandon Workman.

The pair of round trippers extended Houston's streak of postseason games with a home run to 13, which tied the MLB record held by the ball club when it was in the National League, per ESPN's Sarah Langs:

Although he didn't hit a home run, George Springer contributed two hits at the top of the order to extend his playoff hitting streak to 10 games, which ties Lance Berkman's franchise record, per Mark Feinsand of MLB.com:

Justin Verlander twirled a gem on the mound to pick up his 13th-career postseason victory. Verlander has the second-most playoff wins by an American League pitcher behind Andy Pettitte, per MLB Stat of the Day:

Chris Sale didn't achieve as much success as Verlander, and he did so on an off night by his standards. The left-handed Red Sox starter experienced a significant drop off in velocity, as Yahoo's Jeff Passan pointed out:

Sale's velocity is one of the many concerns the Red Sox have moving forward, but they need to find a way to pull out a Game 2 win in order to avoid a sweep down in Houston.

Statistics obtained from Baseball Reference unless otherwise noted.