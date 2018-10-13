Justin Turner Home Run Leads Dodgers' Comeback Win over Brewers in Game 2

Rob Carr/Getty Images

The Milwaukee Brewers looked primed to extend their win streak to 13 games Saturday night. But with one swing, Justin Turner changed the narrative.

The Los Angeles Dodgers star third baseman blasted a game-winning two-run home run in the top of the eighth inning to give the Dodgers a 4-3 victory over the Brewers in Game 2 of the NLCS at Miller Park.

Milwaukee cruised through the first six innings, as home runs by Orlando Arcia in the bottom of the fifth and Travis Shaw in the bottom of the sixth helped the team build a 3-0 lead.

But the Dodgers responded with two runs in the top of the seventh off a Cody Bellinger RBI single and a bases-loaded walk by reliever Jeremy Jeffress. Then Turner changed the tide of the series, blasting a two-run shot off Jeffress to put the Dodgers ahead.

The bullpen handled it from there, as Kenley Jansen held down the ninth to earn the save and send the series back to Los Angeles.

Brewers' Bullpen Strategy Can't Sustain Them for 7-Game Series

Brewers manager Craig Counsell has relied on his bullpen—namely Josh Hader, Jeremy Jeffress, Joakim Soria, Corey Knebel and Corbin Burnes—heavily in the postseason. The strategy is to get his best arms a solid chunk of innings, and throughout late September and early October, it was foolproof.

The plan worked against the Colorado Rockies, who only scored two runs in a three-game sweep. But against the Dodgers, the weaknesses of the strategy have showed.

In Game 1, Counsell went to his bullpen after two innings. For five frames, Milwaukee kept the Dodgers off the board, though a late L.A. rally made things close.

In Game 2, however, the bullpen couldn't hold after Miley came out in the top of the sixth. The Dodgers scored two runs in the seventh and two in the eighth, punctuated by Turner's home run.

In theory, Counsell's approach could work. It has worked. But getting more innings from the starters will be key. If Milwaukee continues to need two frames per contest from each of its top bullpen arms, the team won't have them available for later games or they could wear out. That might set up a domino effect, wherein one game's struggles leak into the next.

Any concerns will dissipate if the Brewers' starting pitchers continue to offer more quality innings or are allowed to pitch through early struggles. Frankly, the starters have been better than the relievers, shocking just about everyone:

It's important to note that Milwaukee's approach worked in a 12-game win streak, so it's unlikely Counsell will panic.

But it's time to tweak the strategy, because the Dodgers have the offensive talent and depth to play the matchups and punish an overtaxed bullpen. In Game 1, Milwaukee's relievers bent. In Game 2, they broke. How Counsell handles his pitching staff could shift the series.