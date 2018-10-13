Chelsea Reportedly Offer N'Golo Kante New Contract Amid PSG Rumours

Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Chelsea are reportedly looking to ward off Paris Saint-Germain's interest in N'Golo Kante by offering the midfielder a new contract.

According to Tom Hopkinson of the Mirror, the Blues are keen to extend the Frenchman's deal past its expiry date of June 2021 to ensure he remains at Stamford Bridge.

Kante, 27, joined Chelsea from Leicester City in 2016 after he played a vital role in the Foxes' remarkable Premier League triumph.

He was then crowned PFA Player of the Year as he won a second consecutive league title with the Blues in 2016-17.

He was fantastic for France as they won the 2018 FIFA World Cup in the summer, and there is arguably no better defensive midfielder in Europe.

It is little surprise then that Chelsea should be eager to guarantee his future lies at Stamford Bridge.

PSG pose a genuine threat to that scenario as they have the financial clout to tempt Kante and would benefit hugely from having such a player in the middle of the park.

Chelsea endured a disappointing season in 2017-18 as they were only able to finish fifth in the Premier League and failed to qualify for this season's UEFA Champions League.

However, they have started the new campaign brilliantly under new manager Maurizio Sarri and lie second in the English top flight, tied on points with leaders Manchester City.

That should leave them in a good position to convince Kante to commit to new terms given they can offer him another shot at the Premier League title and a quick return to the Champions League.