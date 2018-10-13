NBA Rumors: Ex-Hawks Star Josh Smith Working out 'Daily' in Hopes of NBA Return

Layne Murdoch/Getty Images

Three days before the start of the 2018-19 regular season, Josh Smith is working diligently to make it back to the NBA.

A league source told Ben Stinar of Amico Hoops that Smith is working out "daily" with the hopes of receiving a phone call from any team that will give him a chance.

Smith appeared in three games with the New Orleans Pelicans last season. He played a total of 12 minutes and scored two points before being waived on Nov. 10.

Prior to that brief stint in New Orleans, Smith played in the Chinese Basketball Association with the Sichuan Blue Whales. The 32-year-old averaged 18.8 points and 10.6 rebounds in 26 games before leaving the league in January 2017.

The last significant exposure Smith received in the NBA came during the 2015-16 season. He played in 55 games with the Los Angeles Clippers and Houston Rockets. The Georgia native had the worst scoring average (6.0), rebound average (3.5) and shooting percentage (36.4) of his career up to that point.

A first-round draft pick in 2004, Smith was a key player for the Atlanta Hawks for nine seasons. He had a run of seven consecutive seasons from 2006-13 in which he averaged at least 15 points and seven rebounds per game.