Spain vs. England: Time, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Odds

Rob Blanchette@@_Rob_BFeatured ColumnistOctober 15, 2018

Spain's Sergio Ramos controls the ball during the round of 16 match between Spain and Russia at the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, July 1, 2018. (AP Photo/Victor R. Caivano)
Victor R. Caivano/Associated Press

Spain are favourites to beat England on Monday, as the pair clash in Group 3 of League A in the UEFA Nations League in Seville.

The Spanish have been the outstanding side in the Europe's newest competition, and hope to maintain their 100 per cent record.

A victory for La Furia Roja will see them qualify as group winners, eliminating England and Croatia.

Here's how you can watch the match from Real Betis' Estadio Benito Villamarin.

                              

Date: Monday, Oct. 15

Time: 7:45 p.m. (BST), 2:45 p.m. (ET)

Odds: Spain win: 4-6, England win: 5-1, Draw: 58-19

TV: Sky Sports Main Event (UK)

StreamSky Go (UK), ESPN+ (U.S.)

Odds according to Oddschecker.

              

Preview

RIJEKA, CROATIA - OCTOBER 12: Kyle Walker, Jadon Sancho, Eric Dier and Ross Barkley of England look on after the UEFA Nations League A group four match between Croatia and England at on October 12, 2018 in Rijeka, Croatia. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty
Michael Regan/Getty Images

After wonderful campaigns at the 2018 FIFA World Cup finals, England and Croatia would have felt they were ready for success in the Nations league.

However, Spain have quickly re-established the status quo, and their dominance in Group 3 of League A has been clear and precise.

Three Lions coach Gareth Southgate has continued to build a squad filled with youth and exuberance, but the games after Russia 2018 have served as a lesson to his team.

Spain have been ruthless, and with quality oozing from every pore, they once again appear to be world beaters.

CARDIFF, WALES - OCTOBER 10: Luis Enrique , Head Coach of Spain speaks to the media during a Spain press conference at Principality Stadium on October 10, 2018 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
Stu Forster/Getty Images

Former coach Julen Lopetegui's acrimonious departure destroyed any hopes of success at the World Cup, but new Spain manager Luis Enrique has arrived with huge enthusiasm.

The ex-Barcelona boss has his side set up in a familiar 4-3-3, and the attackers have quickly profited from playing a system they know well.

Spain have scored 12 goals in their last three games, and England will struggle to keep a clean sheet at the home of Real Betis on Monday.

Spanish defender Cesar Azpilicueta has said the disappointment of Russia 2018 has refuelled his nation.

Per Phil Blanche of the Associated Press (via Mail Online), the Chelsea star noted Southgate's recent success but added his team-mates are motivated to show their own quality.

CARDIFF, WALES - OCTOBER 11: Cesar Azpilicueta of Spain runs during the International Friendly match between Wales and Spain on October 11, 2018 in Cardiff, United Kingdom. (Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images)
TF-Images/Getty Images

Azpilicueta said:

"We know England are a very strong team.

They reached the semi-finals of the World Cup and have young players.

They have been working a few years together and play in a very good way. Obviously we are aware of that.

But we are lucky in Spain to have so many players that will fight for their place in the squad.

We are pleased because we are coming from a disappointment in the World Cup and we know we have to recover our place."

According to BBC Sport, John Stones and Jordan Henderson will be missing for the trip to Spain, with both players suspended after receiving bookings in England's match against Croatia.

RIJEKA, CROATIA - OCTOBER 12: Raheem Sterling of England is replaced by substitute Jadon Sancho of England during the UEFA Nations League A Group Four match between Croatia and England at Stadion HNK Rijeka on October 12, 2018 in Rijeka, Croatia. The mat
Michael Regan/Getty Images

Southgate could opt to sit his team deeper and play on the counter-attack, opening up the match for budding teenage superstar Jadon Sancho.

Sancho came off the bench to make his senior debut against Croatia, and the Borussia Dortmund attacker was not out of his depth against the team that finished runner-up to France at the World Cup.

The 18-year-old is brave and relentless, and his success in the Bundesliga has made him one of the most exciting prospects in world football.

England will expect to have only a small share of possession in Seville, and will have to be acutely economical to hurt Spain in short and sharp bursts.

Related

    Zlatan Arranging Talks with 'Many Clubs,' Says Agent Raiola

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Zlatan Arranging Talks with 'Many Clubs,' Says Agent Raiola

    Gill Clark
    via Bleacher Report

    USWNT Qualifies for World Cup

    World Football logo
    World Football

    USWNT Qualifies for World Cup

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Messi's Family Are Unhappy with Maradona's Bizarre Attack

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Messi's Family Are Unhappy with Maradona's Bizarre Attack

    via mirror

    Sergio Ramos Thinks Harry Kane Would Thrive in La Liga

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Sergio Ramos Thinks Harry Kane Would Thrive in La Liga

    via mirror