Spain vs. England: Time, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Odds

Victor R. Caivano/Associated Press

Spain are favourites to beat England on Monday, as the pair clash in Group 3 of League A in the UEFA Nations League in Seville.

The Spanish have been the outstanding side in the Europe's newest competition, and hope to maintain their 100 per cent record.

A victory for La Furia Roja will see them qualify as group winners, eliminating England and Croatia.

Here's how you can watch the match from Real Betis' Estadio Benito Villamarin.

Date: Monday, Oct. 15

Time: 7:45 p.m. (BST), 2:45 p.m. (ET)

Odds: Spain win: 4-6, England win: 5-1, Draw: 58-19

TV: Sky Sports Main Event (UK)

Stream: Sky Go (UK), ESPN+ (U.S.)

Odds according to Oddschecker.

Preview

Michael Regan/Getty Images

After wonderful campaigns at the 2018 FIFA World Cup finals, England and Croatia would have felt they were ready for success in the Nations league.

However, Spain have quickly re-established the status quo, and their dominance in Group 3 of League A has been clear and precise.

Three Lions coach Gareth Southgate has continued to build a squad filled with youth and exuberance, but the games after Russia 2018 have served as a lesson to his team.

Spain have been ruthless, and with quality oozing from every pore, they once again appear to be world beaters.

Stu Forster/Getty Images

Former coach Julen Lopetegui's acrimonious departure destroyed any hopes of success at the World Cup, but new Spain manager Luis Enrique has arrived with huge enthusiasm.

The ex-Barcelona boss has his side set up in a familiar 4-3-3, and the attackers have quickly profited from playing a system they know well.

Spain have scored 12 goals in their last three games, and England will struggle to keep a clean sheet at the home of Real Betis on Monday.

Spanish defender Cesar Azpilicueta has said the disappointment of Russia 2018 has refuelled his nation.



Per Phil Blanche of the Associated Press (via Mail Online), the Chelsea star noted Southgate's recent success but added his team-mates are motivated to show their own quality.

TF-Images/Getty Images

Azpilicueta said:

"We know England are a very strong team.

They reached the semi-finals of the World Cup and have young players.

They have been working a few years together and play in a very good way. Obviously we are aware of that.

But we are lucky in Spain to have so many players that will fight for their place in the squad.

We are pleased because we are coming from a disappointment in the World Cup and we know we have to recover our place."

According to BBC Sport, John Stones and Jordan Henderson will be missing for the trip to Spain, with both players suspended after receiving bookings in England's match against Croatia.

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Southgate could opt to sit his team deeper and play on the counter-attack, opening up the match for budding teenage superstar Jadon Sancho.

Sancho came off the bench to make his senior debut against Croatia, and the Borussia Dortmund attacker was not out of his depth against the team that finished runner-up to France at the World Cup.

The 18-year-old is brave and relentless, and his success in the Bundesliga has made him one of the most exciting prospects in world football.

England will expect to have only a small share of possession in Seville, and will have to be acutely economical to hurt Spain in short and sharp bursts.