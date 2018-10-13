50 Cent Offers Khabib $2M to Fight for Bellator, Says UFC's Treatment Is 'Wrong'

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistOctober 13, 2018

LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 06: Khabib Nurmagomedov of Russia stares across at Conor McGregor of Ireland in their UFC lightweight championship bout during the UFC 229 event inside T-Mobile Arena on October 6, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Rapper 50 Cent is trying to get newly crowned UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov to fight for Bellator. 

In a post on Instagram, 50 Cent called UFC's treatment of Nurmagomedov following the brawl after UFC 229 "wrong" and offered the Russian $2 million if he jumped ship to the rival mixed martial arts promotion. 

"I'll deal with [UFC President Dana White] and your contract later," 50 Cent wrote. "The UFC is not the only game in town. Zubaira is welcome also."

After Nurmagomedov won the lightweight title by submitting Conor McGregor in the fourth round of last Saturday's event, he proceeded to jump out of the cage and rush toward McGregor's cornerman Dillon Danis.

McGregor was also involved in an altercation inside the Octagon with Zubaira Tukhugov and Esed Emiragaev, who were in Nurmagomedov's corner.

UFC President Dana White told reporters after the event that Nurmagomedov's $2 million purse was being held by the Nevada Athletic Commission pending an investigation into the brawl. McGregor was given his full $3 million purse.

White said in an interview with TMZ Sports that Nurmagomedov should be fined $250,000 for his actions. The commission issued a temporary 10-day suspension to both fighters starting Oct. 15, with the right to extend it after the investigation is complete.

50 Cent has a business relationship with Bellator. The hip-hop star announced an apparel deal with the company in September and is paying $1 million to the winner of the heavyweight grand prix.

