How the 2018 World Cup Flops Are Retooling for the Next Cycle

1 of 9

EITAN ABRAMOVICH/Getty Images

Argentina are under temporary charge as their federation seeks the ideal replacement for Jorge Sampaoli.

For now, the task of managing the side falls to Lionel Scaloni, and although the intent was only for him to keep things ticking over, he might have given the governing body something to think about.

"In the World Cup it was clear that the winning teams were those who transitioned the ball quickly. France and Croatia won the ball and were in on goal in three or four seconds.

"It is the way the game is going, it's what I like and this is the moment to implant it in Argentina."

This was Scaloni's opening statement upon being appointed, per Tim Vickery in The Sun, and what followed was, well, pretty much what he promised. There have also been a series of debuts awarded as the national pool is shuffled through; Gonzalo Martinez, Fabricio Bustos, Lautaro Martinez and Exequiel Palacios have been given their chance to shine.

All of this has occurred over a backdrop of question marks about Lionel Messi's future, made all the worse by a bizarre rant from Diego Maradona to Fox Sports (h/t the Mirror) claiming he can't be considered a leader because "he goes to the toilet 20 times before a match."

Scaloni has negotiated his three games so far without the world's best player and done well, but Colombia were the hardest opponent he faced. That changes on Tuesday when they line up against Brazil, and that is when we'll get a real measure of the caretaker's work to date.