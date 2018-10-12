Bellator Lightweight Prospect Scores KO of the Year Contender with Vicious Knee

Tristar Gym's Mandel Nallo stayed perfect with one of the most thunderous renditions of “Pop! Goes the Weasel” by turning Carrington Banks' head into a jack-in-the-box at Bellator 207.

Uncasville, Connecticut's Mohegan Sun Arena played host to the opening main card bout between the two rising lightweights.

The first round was competitive and could have went either way. Nallo threatened with a choke, and Banks was able get offense of his own to make it a tough round to score. But that would not be needed as Nallo put an emphatic end to the fight just 57 seconds into the second round.

Nallo stepped in and lifted his knee perfectly to the chin of Banks. He was out on his feet as soon as it connected.

Banks crashed to the canvas, arms outstretched, and the referee prevented any further damage to the fallen fighter.

Tristar, home to Georges St-Pierre and Rory MacDonald, showcased another one of its top stars as Nallo moved to 7-0 in his career. The KO of the Year contender will get him noticed and move him closer to contention in Bellator's lightweight division.