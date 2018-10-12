Pat Riley Says He Didn't Call Tom Thibodeau 'Motherf--ker' in Jimmy Butler Talks

Alan Diaz/Associated Press

Miami Heat President Pat Riley has denied using an expletive to describe Minnesota Timberwolves head coach and president of basketball operations Tom Thibodeau while the two discussed a potential Jimmy Butler trade.

"As to what has been reported in the past 24 hours, I have too much respect for Tom Thibodeau and all that he’s accomplished in this league," Riley said in a statement through the Heat's official Twitter account. "Our conversations have been nothing but cordial and I have never used that kind of language in negotiations, but I do admit to telling Danny Ainge to..."

During his radio show Thursday, ESPN's Jorge Sedano reported the Heat and Timberwolves had the framework in place for a trade to send Butler to Miami. However, Thibodeau called Riley to demand more draft picks in return, to which Riley reportedly responded by calling Thibodeau a "motherf--ker."

Deadspin's Lauren Theisen shared a transcript of Sedano's report (warning: link contains profanity).

Riley's statement didn't elaborate on what he had said to Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge, but Riley was likely alluding to comments he made in 2013.

Ainge had commented on how he didn't believe then-Heat star LeBron James should complain about missed foul calls. Riley didn't hold back in his response.

"Danny Ainge needs to shut the f--k up and manage his own team," he said, per ESPN.com's Kevin Arnovitz. "He was the biggest whiner going when he was playing and I know that because I coached against him."

With any luck, Butler will end up in Miami and help turn the Heat into an NBA title contender that can rival the Celtics in the Eastern Conference.

However, the Sun Sentinel's Ira Winderman spoke to a source who said the Heat "are not trying to re-engage" with the Timberwolves about a Butler trade, so Minnesota may have to find another suitor.