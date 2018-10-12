Oleksandr Zinchenko's Agent Talks Up Napoli Amid Manchester City Exit Rumours

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Oleksandr Zinchenko's agent is "ready to discuss" a move to Serie A side Napoli for his client, possibly even during the January transfer window.

Alan Prudnikov, who represents the Manchester City midfielder, told Radio Marte (h/t Joe Bray of the Manchester Evening News) that he's previously discussed Zinchenko with Napoli director Cristiano Giuntoli.

Prudnikov said he and Zinchenko "are always open to proposals coming from Italy."

Napoli "never managed to find an agreement" with the Citizens during the summer, according to Prudnikov.

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

It's hardly a surprise Zinchenko's agent would try to reignite interest and talk up a move to Serie A. Playing time is increasingly hard to come by for Zinchenko, who has made a mere two starts in all competitions so far this season.

Even so, the 21-year-old remains a valuable member of City manager Pep Guardiola's squad. Guardiola has most often used the natural midfielder as an auxiliary left-back.

Playing out of position hasn't prevented Zinchenko from showcasing his quality. He turned heads with an efficient performance during a 2-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League in September:

Zinchenko's ability to thrive at left-back is useful because of the injuries and issues that have hampered Benjamin Mendy. The Frenchman has been at odds with Guardiola this season over his use of social media and timekeeping; ESPN FC's Mark Ogden reported the City manager has displayed an "increasing annoyance" toward Mendy's attitude.

If Mendy, a supremely gifted full-back when on form, does fall out of favour, only 28-year-old converted midfielder Fabian Delph would be on hand to fill in.

City still need Zinchenko, even if he's unlikely to get many chances at his preferred position. He played well at the base of midfield during Ukraine's 1-1 draw with Italy on Wednesday.

TF-Images/Getty Images

His good performances aside, Zinchenko faces a tough time breaking into a midfield loaded with talent and options. Fernandinho, David Silva and Kevin De Bruyne are the obvious first choices, while Bernardo Silva and Ilkay Gundogan offer enviable quality in support.

If a youngster breaks through, it will likely be 18-year-old Phil Foden. His technical accomplishment for both City and England U21 is already impressing many:

There may not be a place for Zinchenko yet, but he'd be wise to wait a little longer before calling time on his chance to develop in a City squad suited to his creativity and skill.