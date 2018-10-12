Kathryn Mayorga's Lawyers Urge Cristiano Ronaldo to Prove Evidence Is Fabricated

Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

Kathryn Mayorga's lawyers have challenged Cristiano Ronaldo to provide evidence to prove his own lawyer's claim that documents relating to her allegations of rape against him are "fabricated."

Per Sky Sports, Ronaldo's lawyer Peter Christiansen said the documents, which were obtained after being stolen in a cyber criminal hack in 2015, were "altered or completely fabricated," and that the Juventus forward "vehemently denies" the accusation that he raped Mayorga in a Las Vegas hotel room in 2009.

Mayorga's representatives, Larissa Drohobyczer and Leslie Stovall said:

"We thank Cristiano Ronaldo's latest lawyer for confirming and admitting in his October 10, 2018 statement that the 'Football Leaks' documents were obtained from Cristiano Ronaldo or individuals acting on his behalf.

"We look forward to reviewing any evidence that tends to prove, as Mr Ronaldo's lawyer asserts, that some of the 'Football Leaks' documents were altered, fabricated, or contain false/inaccurate information."

Drohobyczer and Stovall added that the accuracy of disputed documents is determined by a jury, who compare differing versions of them and hear "testimony of the individuals who wrote, prepared, transmitted, and stored" them as well as from forensic experts.

They concluded: "Any document or information under the control or in the possession of Cristiano Ronaldo should be immediately turned over to the appropriate law enforcement agencies and the offices of Stovall and Associates to expedite the investigation and resolution of the alleged discrepancies in the 'Football Leaks' documents."

Christoph Winterbach of Der Spiegel, the German outlet that originally published the documents, expressed confidence in their veracity:

Christiansen confirmed Ronaldo did reach an out-of-court settlement with Mayorga and paid her $375,000 to prevent the allegations from going public, but said the settlement does not represent an admission of guilt:

Per Goal, the lawyer added: "To absolve any doubt, Mr Ronaldo has always maintained, as he does today, that what occurred in 2009 in Las Vegas was consensual in nature."

Las Vegas Police reopened the investigation into the allegations after Mayorga filed a lawsuit against Ronaldo in September.