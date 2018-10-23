The Top 10 NFL Linebackers of All Time

0 of 11

Associated Press

No feared defense is complete without an aggressive, hard-hitting, smart linebacker. And NFL history sure is loaded with elite talent in the front seven.

If you're a fan of NFL history, it's no surprise the all-time list is littered with Chicago Bears and Pittsburgh Steelers. But the diversity of the group's skill sets is also fascinating.

Some could track down any ball-carrier, some were elite in coverage or at creating turnovers, and others were pass-rushing nightmares.

There is no perfect formula of what makes a legendary linebacker, but these standouts have become the prototypes. Individual production, achievements and longevity all factored into the order.