Scotland vs. Portugal: Time, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Odds

Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

Scotland will attempt to bounce back from a humbling defeat to Israel in the UEFA Nations League by hosting Portugal in an international friendly at Glasgow's Hampden Park on Sunday.

The Scots were beaten 2-1 by Israel in Haifa on Thursday. A Charlie Mulgrew penalty had put coach Alex McLeish's men in front, but a red card for John Souttar and a Kieran Tierney own goal ensured a painful loss.

Portugal's form is in sharp contrast to Scotland. The UEFA Euro 2016 winners have taken six points from six in the Nations League after leaving Poland with a 3-2 win on Thursday.

Cristiano Ronaldo remains absent amid allegations of sexual assault brought by Kathryn Mayorga.

Date: Sunday, October 14

Time: 5 p.m. BST/12 p.m. ET

TV Info: Sky Sports Football

Live Stream: Sky Go. Univision Deportes.

Odds (Per OddsChecker)

Portugal: 19-20

Scotland: 15-4

Draw: 49-20

McLeish has defended his team amid the backlash to defeat in Israel. The 59-year-old argued Israel No. 9 Munas Dabbur had "fooled the referee" when he tangled with Souttar, per BBC Sport.

Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

McLeish also felt the "roasting" temperatures didn't do his side any favours.

While the weather will be cooler in Glasgow, Scotland should still expect to be overrun in midfield and defensive areas. Portugal posses too much talent in the final third to be denied goals for long.

Striker Andre Silva is becoming feared among defenders since he secured a loan move to Sevilla from AC Milan this summer. The 22-year-old carried his revived form at club level onto the international stage against Poland:

Portugal's front players receive ample supply from midfield maestro Bernardo Silva:

The Manchester City playmaker also proved his eye for goal with a wonder strike in Poland. Having Wolverhampton Wanderers star Ruben Neves and Real Betis enforcer William Carvalho alongside him makes Silva more effective.

A new-look Scotland defence will attempt to subdue Portugal's threat going forward. Goalscorer Mulgrew and Celtic star Tierney have withdrawn from the squad, along with fellow defender Souttar and West Ham United playmaker Robert Snodgrass, per BBC Scotland's Jane Lewis.

Scotland's only answer to Portugal's guile in forward areas will be to hope for big games from their own attacking talent. Celtic midfielder James Forrest has the ingenuity and technique to release raiding Liverpool left-back Andrew Robertson on the overlap.

There are some match-winners in the final third for the Scots but not enough to keep pace with in-form Portugal.