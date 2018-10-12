Report: French Officials Investigating Possible Match-Fixing in PSG vs. Red Star

VI-Images/Getty Images

French authorities are reportedly looking into a possible case of match-fixing in relation to Paris Saint-Germain's 6-1 win over Red Star Belgrade in the UEFA Champions League on October 3.

ESPN FC's Jonathan Johnson relayed the report from L'Equipe, as well as PSG's response:

Neymar scored a hat-trick for the Parisians at the Parc des Princes in the match, while Edinson Cavani, Angel Di Maria and Kylian Mbappe also got on the scoresheet. Marko Marin replied with Red Star's only goal of the night.

Per L'Equipe (h/t MailOnline's Max Winters), the bet the club official attempted to place amounted to just under €5 million (£4.4 million), but UEFA received reports of his intention to place it several days prior to the match and notified French authorities.

The Serbian team, who won the European Cup in 1991, are making their first appearance in Europe's premier competition for 26 years.

In their first Group C match, they held Napoli to a credible 0-0 draw in Belgrade, and they'll face Liverpool at Anfield in their next European clash on October 24.