Jon Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson 2 Fight Odds Released for UFC 232

Jon Jones is the 9-25 favourite to beat Alexander Gustafsson when they step into the Octagon at UFC 232 on December 29.

The pair will duke it out for the light heavyweight championship, with Jones opening as the favourite to claim the belt, per OddsShark.

Jones successfully defended that title when the pair first met in 2013, and Gustafsson is 43-20 to come out on top in their rematch.

Here's a reminder of their memorable first encounter, which was taken by the American via decision:

MMA Fighting's Shaheen Al-Shatti is among those eagerly anticipating the rematch:

Jones, who is serving the final weeks of his second suspension for testing positive for banned substances, has fought just four times since their meeting five years ago.

The pundits on The MMA Beat believe he'll return to the Octagon with a point to prove:

There may be a little ring rust he'll have to shake off in time for December, but his opponent will have the same issue.

Gustafsson has not been especially prolific in terms of appearances in the Octagon since their fight in 2013, having only fought once more than Jones in that period despite having no suspensions to serve.

He has also lost two of those five fights, whereas Jones' only career defeat was a disqualification for illegal elbows.

What's more, Jones' last fight came in July 2017, two months after the Swede's most recent bout.

As such, it's hardly surprising the former has opened as the favourite, and he'll likely remain so up to the fight.

If Gustafsson can channel a similar performance to the one he produced in their first meeting, though, it could not only be an excellent fight, he'll also have a chance of upsetting the odds.