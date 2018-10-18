The 11 Most Important Transfers of the 2018-19 College Basketball Season

1 of 12

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

Chase Jeter, Arizona (from Duke)—Never even came close to living up to the hype at Duke, but could have a rebirth in the desert. Put it this way: If Jeter doesn't pan out, it's going to be a disastrous year for the Wildcats. Had he shown any promise while with the Blue Devils, he'd be a top-five candidate.

Evan Boudreaux, Purdue (from Dartmouth)—Averaged better than 17 points and nine rebounds in each of his two seasons with the Big Green. Figures to start at power forward and might be the second-best Boilermaker behind Carsen Edwards.

Makai Mason, Baylor (from Yale)—Dropped 31 on Baylor in the 2016 NCAA tournament before deciding to transfer there, but injuries have limited him to just two games played since then. Who knows what the Bears are getting here?

Mario Kegler, Baylor (from Mississippi State)—Highly touted recruit who didn't quite fit in as a freshman at Mississippi State. Hoping to replicate what Malik Newman did by bailing on the Bulldogs, sitting one season and thriving with a Big 12 program.

Tevin Mack, Alabama (from Texas)—One of many players on the list of gifted athletes who could help Alabama remain relevant after losing Collin Sexton. If he can avoid the off-court issues that led to suspensions at Texas, Mack might be the leading scorer for the Crimson Tide.

Ryan Welage, Xavier (from San Jose State)—The lone bright spot on a 26-loss team, Welage shot 42.9 percent from three-point range and racked up 18.1 points per game. Will be very tough for Xavier to replace Trevon Bluiett, J.P. Macura and Kerem Kanter, but this is a start.

Matt Mooney, Texas Tech (from South Dakota)—Red Raiders lost six of last year's eight leading scorers, but Mooney gives them hope in the form of both shooting and defense. Averaged at least two made threes and two steals per game in each of his two seasons with South Dakota.

C.J. Bryce, NC State (from UNC-Wilmington)—Former UNC-W head coach Kevin Keatts knows what he's getting with this one. If his game translates from the CAA to the AAC, Bryce could be the Wolfpack's best player. But will it be enough for the team to matter this year?

Quincy McKnight, Seton Hall (from Sacred Heart)—Along with Taurean Thompson (from Syracuse), McKnight is one of the transfers Seton Hall will be leaning on to withstand the loss of four of last year's top five scorers. He can score in bunches, but efficiency (field-goal percentage and turnovers) are a concern.

Michael Weathers, Oklahoma State (from Miami-Ohio)—Filled up the stat sheet as a freshman, but one of his worst games of the season was his only game against a major-conference opponent (Missouri). Tough to say how much of an impact he'll have in the Big 12.