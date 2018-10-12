Genoa Reportedly Consider January Krzysztof Piatek Deal Amid Juventus Rumours

PressFocus/MB Media/Getty Images

Genoa would reportedly be open to selling Krzysztof Piatek in January as part of a deal that would see their star striker return to the club on loan for the rest of the campaign.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Football Italia), the Serie A side would consider a move that would see them keep the Poland international for the rest of the season after his blistering beginning to 2018-19.

It's added that Juventus, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are all interested in the 23-year-old, who has already scored 14 goals for club and country this season.

Piatek only arrived at Genoa this summer, having impressed during his time with Cracovia. The step up in standard in the Italian top flight doesn't appear to have daunted him, as he's scored in every one of the seven games he's played in Serie A.

Per Gracenote Live, the only forward to have matched that sequence is Fiorentina icon Gabriel Batistuta:

There isn't any player in European football's top five leagues who can match his goal return:

While it is still early days for the Poland international in the Italian game, the start he has made to his Genoa career is immensely promising.

Forwards often fail to show their best against the canny defenders in Italy, but Piatek has been razor-sharp in his play. He comes alive in the penalty area, and he's already shown he can finish with both feet and that he is strong in the air too.

It will be a huge challenge for Piatek to maintain these levels throughout the campaign and during his time at Genoa. But all the signs are that the Rossoblu, who sit in 11th place despite their star forward's form, have a special talent on their hands.

With that in mind, they will not want to lose him at all during the campaign, and it appears the club is adamant he will be sticking around:

A January deal may be to the benefit of all parties if Genoa are resigned to losing Piatek at the end of the campaign.

Although Genoa took a chance in bringing him to the club this summer, interest from teams like the quartet mentioned would give them an opportunity to make a quick and substantial profit on the player.

Piatek would also surely jump at the chance to join one of Europe's elite clubs. If he can continue to set extraordinary standards in front of goal, the list of teams tracking his progress will surely expand.