MLB Playoffs 2018: Live Stream Schedule and Championship Bracket Predictions

The 30-team field fighting for the 2018 World Series is down to its final four.

Both the Houston Astros and Milwaukee Brewers swept their way into the semifinals. The Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers, meanwhile, suffered just one loss apiece while disposing of the New York Yankees and Atlanta Braves, respectively.

If these aren't the four best teams in MLB, they're certainly the hottest.

They'll spend the next week-plus whittling themselves from four down to two. After laying out the live stream schedule, we'll break down each series below.

American League Championship Series

Schedule

Game 1: Astros at Red Sox; Saturday Oct. 13 at 8:09 p.m. ET on TBS (Stream: Watch TBS app)

Game 2: Astros at Red Sox; Sunday Oct. 14 at 7:09 p.m. ET on TBS (Stream: Watch TBS app)

Game 3: Red Sox at Astros; Tuesday Oct. 16 at 5:09 p.m. ET on TBS (Stream: Watch TBS app)

Game 4: Red Sox at Astros; Wednesday Oct. 17 at 8:39 p.m. ET on TBS (Stream: Watch TBS app)

*Game 5: Red Sox at Astros; Thursday Oct. 18 at 8:09 p.m. ET on TBS (Stream: Watch TBS app)

*Game 6: Astros at Red Sox; Saturday Oct. 20 at 5:09 p.m. ET on TBS (Stream: Watch TBS app)

*Game 7: Astros at Red Sox; Sunday Oct. 21 at 7:39 p.m. ET on TBS (Stream: Watch TBS app)

*If necessary

Prediction

MLB could sell this series as simply the defending champs (Houston) against this season's wins leader (Boston), and you'd already be hooked, right?

But even that doesn't accurately depict just how tremendous this matchup is. Pound-for-pound, this might be the best on-paper series we've ever seen.

"The ALCS is not the World Series, but this year's edition is a pairing of the two best teams in baseball over the course of the season," ESPN's Bradford Doolittle wrote.

Most predictions for this series will likely be made with a coin flip; it's that close to call.

Houston had the league's lowest ERA (3.11). Boston paced everyone in runs (876). The Astros might have the top starting pitching tandem in Justin Verlander (2.52 ERA, 12.20 K/9) and Gerrit Cole (2.88 ERA, 12.40 K/9). The Red Sox counter with perhaps the top hitting duo in Mookie Betts (32 homers, 30 steals) and J.D. Martinez (43 homers, 130 RBI).

Boston's manager (Alex Cora) was Houston's bench coach and manager A.J. Hinch's assistant last season.

"I've been talking about them the whole season, so now we go," Cora told reporters. "Best of seven. They know me. I know them. It should be fun."

The best hope for this series is that the baseball gods give us the full seven games.

So, what happens in the end? We'll say Boston inches its way to the World Series on the strength of Chris Sale dominance, offensive heroics from the stars, Cora's continuing golden touch and Craig Kimbrel finding his form at the perfect time.

Predicted winner: Boston Red Sox

National League Championship Series

Schedule

Game 1: Dodgers at Brewers; Friday Oct. 12 at 8:09 p.m. ET on FS1 (Stream: Fox Sports Go)

Game 2: Dodgers at Brewers; Saturday Oct. 13 at 4:09 p.m. ET on FOX (Stream: Fox Sports Go)

Game 3: Brewers at Dodgers; Monday Oct. 15 at 7:39 p.m. ET on FS1 (Stream: Fox Sports Go)

Game 4: Brewers at Dodgers; Tuesday Oct. 16 at 9:09 p.m. ET on FS1 (Stream: Fox Sports Go)

*Game 5: Brewers at Dodgers; Wednesday Oct. 17 at 5:05 p.m. ET on FS1 (Stream: Fox Sports Go)

*Game 6: Dodgers at Brewers; Friday Oct. 19 at 8:39 p.m. ET on FS1 (Stream: Fox Sports Go)

*Game 7: Dodgers at Brewers; Saturday Oct. 20 at 9:09 p.m. ET on FS1 (Stream: Fox Sports Go)

*If necessary

Prediction

It makes sense, but it's still interesting to think this series has received the undercard treatment.

The Dodgers had the third-highest run differential in the majors (plus-194), plus the second-best ERA (3.38) and second-most home runs (235). The Brewers, meanwhile, are riding an 11-game hitting streak and nearly had a Triple Crown winner in Christian Yelich, who led the NL in batting (.326), ranked second in RBI (110) and finished third in home runs (36).

"He's clearly a guy you don't want to let beat you," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said of Yelich. "He's covering a lot of zones. He hits left-handed pitching, right-handed pitching. He's using the big part of the field. ... The key is obviously you're aware of him, and you have to kind of sequence him the right way because he's swinging the bat very well and he's an MVP."

The star power isn't lacking in this series, and neither is the slugging. The Dodgers and Brewers (218) were second and fourth, respectively, in long balls.

The chess match aspect of the matchup should be compelling, too.

L.A. has a deep, dominant rotation, but this bullpen isn't exactly air-tight. Closer Kenley Jansen hasn't been himself all season, and only four teams blew more saves than the Dodgers (26).

Milwaukee is kind of the opposite. The Brewers' rotation has been mediocre (11th in ERA), but the bullpen has three electric options in Jeremy Jeffress, Josh Hader and Corey Knebel, who all saved at least a dozen games with more than 10 strikeouts per nine innings pitched.

Each club has obvious, elite strengths, and Milwaukee is hot enough to potentially keep streaking into the World Series.

But L.A.'s return to the championship round is more likely. If the Dodgers' big advantage in starting pitching isn't the difference, then its superior power and hitting depth will be.

Predicted winner: Los Angeles Dodgers

Unless otherwise noted, statistics used courtesy of ESPN.com and Baseball-Reference.com.