Carson Wentz, Eagles Beat Giants Despite Saquon Barkley's Dazzling Performance

The Philadelphia Eagles snapped a two-game losing streak behind a 34-13 thrashing of the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Thursday night.

Carson Wentz led the Eagles to a season high in the scoring column behind 278 passing yards and three touchdowns, two of which found the waiting arms of No. 1 receiver Alshon Jeffery. Tight end Zach Ertz nabbed the other.

The Giants, meanwhile, mustered a single trip to paydirt as Saquon Barkley (229 scrimmage yards) was the only positive on a night when Eli Manning was incapable of finding downfield success.

What's Next?

The Eagles will host the Carolina Panthers at Lincoln Financial Field on Oct. 21. The Giants are slated for a Monday Night Football showdown with the Atlanta Falcons on Oct. 22 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

