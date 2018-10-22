Victor Victor Mesa, Victor Mesa Jr. Officially Sign Contracts with Marlins

Matt Roberts/Getty Images

Cuban siblings Victor Victor Mesa and Victor Mesa Jr. are officially Major League Baseball players after agreeing to a deal with the Miami Marlins:

On Saturday, MLB.com's Jesse Sanchez reported Victor Victor Mesa will receive a signing bonus of more than $5 million and Victor Mesa Jr. will get around $1 million.

The Mesa brothers were declared free agents by MLB in September. Both players are under the age of 25 with less than six years of professional experience, making them subject to international signing rules that limit how much they can sign for.

At 22 years old, Victor Victor Mesa does have experience playing under the spotlight. He was on Cuba's roster during the 2017 World Baseball Classic, hitting a robust .429/.429/.714 with two doubles and three RBI in six games.

MLB.com ranked Mesa, who will likely play center field, as the No. 1 international prospect in the 2018 class:

"Overall, Mesa is considered an outstanding defender with a strong arm. He's also a plus runner and scouts like his upside and pedigree. There's the belief that Mesa would be selected in the first round if he was eligible for the Draft, and he's the type of hitter who could be placed at the top of the order. However, there are questions remaining about his hit tool and power potential because he's not considered 'a pure hitter' like fellow Cubans Luis Robert and Yoan Moncada were at the same age."

Victor Mesa Jr. will need a lot of seasoning in the minors. He is just 17 years old and didn't make MLB.com's ranking of the top 30 international prospects.

Given the reported $6 million investment in both players, this was a no-brainer deal for the Marlins. Victor Victor Mesa has terrific upside and is advanced enough to move quickly through the minors. It wouldn't be a stretch to see him debut at some point early next season.

Victor Mesa Jr. is a wild card at this point in his career with years to hone his talents before making a contribution in the big leagues.

The Marlins desperately needed to do something this offseason that would build excitement within their fanbase. Their new ownership group that came in last year traded Giancarlo Stanton, Christian Yelich and Marcell Ozuna before the start of the 2018 season.

Without those three stars in the outfield, Miami posted the National League's worst record (63-98). The fans sent a message by staying away from Marlins Park.

The Marlins ranked last in MLB with an average attendance of 10,013 per game and were the first franchise that failed to reach at least one million total fans in a season since the 2004 Montreal Expos.

The NL East is on the rise with the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies taking steps forward last season. The Washington Nationals—with or without Bryce Harper—still have a strong nucleus to be in the playoff picture in 2019.

Victor Victor Mesa and Victor Mesa Jr. don't solve all of Miami's problems, but they are crucial building blocks for a franchise that needs more talent.