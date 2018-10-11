Chris Bosh Joins Gen.G Esports Team as Player Management Advisor

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Former NBA All-Star Chris Bosh is getting into the Esports world.

Per an announcement from Gen.G Esports, Bosh has joined their team as a player management advisor.

Bosh told USA Today's Jeff Zillgitt his role will include helping gamers learn leadership, communication, teamwork, championship ideals, dealing with pressure and off-the-court issues:

“It’s a dream for me to be able to work with these guys. The way I look at it, competing at a high level, whether that’s business, art or film, athletics, anything you do, there’s a certain way to go about it. Being in the NBA, being successful, being able to win championships at the highest level in the world, there’s certain core values that you have, certain things you have to follow."

Zillgitt noted Bosh has plenty of gaming experience, particularly with the Halo and Call of Duty series.

Bosh's partnership with Gen.G Esports will likely occupy his time as he continues to pursue an NBA comeback after being sidelined since February 2016 due to ongoing issues with blood clots.