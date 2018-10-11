Scott Frost Accuses Oregon State of Tampering, Blocks RB Greg Bell from School

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost suggested that Oregon State may have tampered in past transfers after the Cornhuskers listed the Beavers as one of the programs that running back Greg Bell couldn't transfer to, according to Mitch Sherman of ESPN.com.

The connections between the two programs are clear: Former Nebraska head coach Mike Riley works as an analyst for Oregon State, and four former Nebraska assistants are now employed by the Beavers as well. Frost suggested that those former staff members played a key part in luring three former Nebraska players—quarterback Tristan Gebbia, receiver Tyjon Lindsey and linebacker Avery Roberts—to Oregon State in recent transfers.

"There's no doubt in my mind that those kids were probably in touch with some people that they formerly knew that were here," Frost said.

Bell, who requested a transfer after losing his starting position, was granted a scholarship release but cannot join another Big Ten school, any non-conference opponent the Cornhuskers will face over the next three seasons or Oregon State.

But as Sherman noted, changes to the transfer rule system means such restrictions won't be permitted next week, and Bell has the option to resubmit his intention to transfer and go to the school of his choosing.

Frost acknowledged that his comments on Oregon State might be somewhat hypocritical, saying he had contacted his own former quarterback at UCF, McKenzie Milton, to wish him a happy birthday.

"But at the same time, if someone is trying to contact our kids while they're still our kids and trying to get them to transfer, then I'm not going to be a fan of that continuing to happen," Frost added, per Sam McKewon of Omaha.com. "I'm not saying it did happen."

He also commented on the new transfer rules:

"It's already gotten a little messier this year, I'm sure it'll continue to get messy. The bottom line is, in this day and age, a lot of people want what they want and they want it now. There's not a lot of patience, there's not a lot of willingness to fight through and change their circumstance. People have the tendency to think the grass might be greener somewhere else. I hope it doesn't become the wild west and (like) college basketball with everybody transferring."

As for Oregon State, it isn't the first time the program has been publicly accused of tampering. In May, Hawaii head coach Nick Rolovich posted online a recruiting packet that Oregon State sent to a Hawaii student-athlete, a form of tampering. Oregon State responded in a public statement that the mailing had been accidental.

Similar to the potential Nebraska situation, three Oregon State assistants had worked at Hawaii in the past.