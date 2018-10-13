NFL Week 6 Betting Guide: Odds, Props and Picks

2 of 9

Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals (-1.5)

Can you get a good read on either of these teams?

The Steelers just crushed the Falcons 41-17 thanks to a strong ground game and a tough defensive performance, but Pittsburgh had allowed 29 points per game through four weeks prior to its Week 5 win. Is the defense we saw last Sunday for real?

The Bengals have enjoyed a fantastic 4-1 start, but are they among the league's elite teams? They fell behind the Dolphins and Colts by 17 and 13 points, respectively, before excellent comebacks, and they needed a last-minute touchdown against the Falcons to take down what is now a 1-4 team.

Still, Cincinnati can claim wins over two squads with winning records (the Dolphins and Ravens), so maybe this team is legitimate.

However, this seems like a coin-flip game between two teams that aren't particularly easy to judge right now.

Los Angeles Chargers at Cleveland Browns (+1)

The Chargers defense struggled through four weeks (30 points allowed per game), but it dominated the Raiders 26-10 last Sunday. Although the Bolts have been playing (and will continue to play) without star edge-rusher Joey Bosa, they have hung on and started the season 3-2.

The question is what defense will show up against a Browns offense that has been hit-or-miss all season. Rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield has shown tremendous potential, like when he led his team on a 14-point comeback against the Jets.

The offense is still a work in progress, though, as Football Outsiders ranks Cleveland just 30th in efficiency.

However, the Browns defense is for real and has held four of five opponents to 21 points or fewer. A quartet of defensive end Myles Garrett, defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi, linebacker Joe Schobert and cornerback Denzel Ward forms the core of a young and hungry unit that can hang with anyone.

The L.A. offense has a ton of talent of its own, but the Chargers are traveling across the country for a 1 p.m. ET game, which is never an easy task for a West Coast team.

Like the Steelers-Bengals matchup, this one is a bit hard to read, leaving it best to avoid entirely.