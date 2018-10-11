Man City Reportedly Rival Barcelona for Matthijs De Ligt Amid €60M Bid Rumours

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Manchester City are reportedly ready to rival Barcelona for Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt and are said to have already tabled a €60 million (£52.5 million) offer for the player.

According to Sport (h/t Naveen Ullal of Sport Witness), the Premier League side are big fans of the Netherlands international and have made the highest offer for the youngster so far.

However, it's suggested one potential stumbling block for City is that De Ligt is managed by agent Mino Raiola, who is said to have a poor relationship with the English champions and their manager Pep Guardiola.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.