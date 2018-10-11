Man City Reportedly Rival Barcelona for Matthijs De Ligt Amid €60M Bid Rumours

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistOctober 11, 2018

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS - OCTOBER 7: Matthijs de Ligt of Ajax during the Dutch Eredivisie match between Ajax v AZ Alkmaar at the Johan Cruijff Arena on October 7, 2018 in Amsterdam Netherlands (Photo by Cees van Hoogdalem/Soccrates/Getty Images)
Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Manchester City are reportedly ready to rival Barcelona for Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt and are said to have already tabled a €60 million (£52.5 million) offer for the player. 

According to Sport (h/t Naveen Ullal of Sport Witness), the Premier League side are big fans of the Netherlands international and have made the highest offer for the youngster so far.

However, it's suggested one potential stumbling block for City is that De Ligt is managed by agent Mino Raiola, who is said to have a poor relationship with the English champions and their manager Pep Guardiola.

        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Man City Have $70M de Ligt Offer on the Table

    Manchester City logo
    Manchester City

    Man City Have $70M de Ligt Offer on the Table

    Naveen Ullal
    via Sport Witness

    This Kit Is Wild: It's the Human Circulatory System

    World Football logo
    World Football

    This Kit Is Wild: It's the Human Circulatory System

    nss magazine
    via nss magazine

    Report: Barca's Umtiti Could Be Out Until 2019

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Report: Barca's Umtiti Could Be Out Until 2019

    Juan Manuel Díaz
    via sport

    Inside the Mind of Kylian Mbappe

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Inside the Mind of Kylian Mbappe

    Vivienne Walt
    via TIME.com