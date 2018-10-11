Marcelo Says He Is 'Almost at 100%' Fitness Following Recent Calf Injury Layoff

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistOctober 11, 2018

Real Madrid's Brazilian defender Marcelo (C) looks on before the Spanish league football match Sevilla FC against Real Madrid CF at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Seville on September 26, 2018. (Photo by CRISTINA QUICLER / AFP) (Photo credit should read CRISTINA QUICLER/AFP/Getty Images)
CRISTINA QUICLER/Getty Images

Marcelo could give Real Madrid a much-needed boost as he is nearly back to full fitness following his recent layoff. 

The Brazil international has not been in action for Los Blancos since their 3-0 loss to Sevilla on September 26 due to a calf problem, and the team have struggled for balance without him in the side.

Speaking to AS (h/t Peter Hanson of Goal), the 30-year-old said he doesn't think a return to action is too far away.

"I feel fine, I'm almost at 100 per cent," he said. "I'm training well. It's the second day I trained with the ball, but I'm happy with my progress. The international break is good for me to be at the top for the next game."

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Real Madrid Making Lots of Passes, Lots of Crosses, but No Goals

    Real Madrid logo
    Real Madrid

    Real Madrid Making Lots of Passes, Lots of Crosses, but No Goals

    Pablo Polo
    via MARCA in English

    Real Madrid Interested in Re-Signing Mario Hermoso

    Real Madrid logo
    Real Madrid

    Real Madrid Interested in Re-Signing Mario Hermoso

    AS.com
    via AS.com

    Sounds Like Frenkie de Jong Is Going Off Barcelona 🗣

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Sounds Like Frenkie de Jong Is Going Off Barcelona 🗣

    Barca Blaugranes
    via Barca Blaugranes

    Marcelo Almost Back to Full Fitness

    Real Madrid logo
    Real Madrid

    Marcelo Almost Back to Full Fitness

    Getty Images
    via Goal