Marcelo Says He Is 'Almost at 100%' Fitness Following Recent Calf Injury Layoff

Marcelo could give Real Madrid a much-needed boost as he is nearly back to full fitness following his recent layoff.

The Brazil international has not been in action for Los Blancos since their 3-0 loss to Sevilla on September 26 due to a calf problem, and the team have struggled for balance without him in the side.

Speaking to AS (h/t Peter Hanson of Goal), the 30-year-old said he doesn't think a return to action is too far away.

"I feel fine, I'm almost at 100 per cent," he said. "I'm training well. It's the second day I trained with the ball, but I'm happy with my progress. The international break is good for me to be at the top for the next game."

