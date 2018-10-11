Real Madrid Reportedly Consider Moving Rodrygo Transfer Forward to January

Ricardo Nogueira/Getty Images

Real Madrid will reportedly look to bring forward the signing of Santos sensation Rodrygo to the January transfer window.

According to Fernando Kallas of AS, the European champions have been impressed with the form of the 17-year-old, who is set to arrive at the Santiago Bernabeu next summer.

Such are the teenager's standards, Kallas suggested Los Blancos may seek to broker a deal that would bring him to the club after his 18th birthday, on January 9.

The Santos youngster was recently nominated for the Kopa Trophy, an award established by France Football for players under the age of 21. According to Kallas, Rodrygo's inclusion on the shortlist alongside the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Christian Pulisic came as a surprise:

"Not because he didn't deserve it but because it wasn't expected that France Football would give the nod to a 17-year-old still plying his trade outside of Europe—and, on top of that, at the expense of fellow Brazilian teenager Vinicius, who arrived at Real Madrid from Flamengo in the summer."

As Kallas reported, both Rodrygo and Vinicius are set to play for Brazil's under-20 side during the international break.

It was confirmed in the summer that Madrid had struck a deal with Santos to sign Rodrygo for a reported fee of €45 million (£39 million).

Here is why so many Madridistas are excited about what he can offer:

Although there's no doubt he's a massive talent, Vinicius has shown that raw ability in Brazil doesn't immediately translate into La Liga success. The former Flamengo man has only made two substitute appearances, amounting to a total of 12 minutes.

Despite his tender years Rodrygo has been competing well in Brazilian football and has all the natural attributes needed to be a hit in Europe. This season, he's made 26 appearances in Serie A, scoring six times.

His acquisition continues a Madrid's recent trend of investing in youth:

However, Los Blancos look in need of a short-term boost, especially at the top end of the pitch, as they have been uncharacteristically short of goals:

Even so, it would unrealistic to expect Rodrygo to arrive in midseason and help an attack that has floundered since Cristiano Ronaldo's sale to Juventus in the summer.

If he were to arrive in January, he would likely join Vinicius in the Real Madrid Castilla setup and potentially be handed some cameo appearances before the end of the campaign.