Toby Alderweireld Says He Is 'Happy' at Tottenham as Contract Runs Down

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistOctober 11, 2018

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 06: Toby Alderweireld of Tottenham during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Cardiff City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 6, 2018 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images)
James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld has said he is happy at the club after a busy start to the season, but he left the door open for a potential departure. 

Per Alex Young in the Evening Standard, the Belgian stayed put in north London despite widespread rumours he would depart in the summer, but his contract is still set to expire at the end of the current campaign.

He has returned to Mauricio Pochettino's starting XI and said he is happy at Spurs while he is playing regulalrly, per Young: "I feel good, play a lot right now and, therefore, am happy. We shall see."

           

