Lucas Hernandez Says He Rejected Transfer Approach from Real Madrid Last Summer

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Atletico Madrid defender Lucas Hernandez has said he turned down the chance to move to rivals Real Madrid in the summer.

The Frenchman enjoyed a superb 2018 FIFA World Cup for his country, excelling at left-back in the team that went on to clinch glory in Russia. With Atletico he's also shown he can operate as a right-back and a centre-back.

According to the player, he attracted the interest of Real last summer, but he made it clear he wouldn't cross the city divide, per Radio Monte Carlo (h/t AS).

"My agent told me about it," said Lucas. "When he said there was an opportunity to go to Real Madrid, I told him I couldn't do that. Atletico are my club, a team who have given me everything. I'm an honest person and I couldn't go to Madrid. I hope I can stay here for a very long time, but football moves very fast. If an offer comes in that I can't refuse..."

Although transfers between these two bitter rivals are rare, Lucas' brother Theo Hernandez made the move from Atletico to Real in the summer of 2017. Having struggled to make an impact in his debut term, the left-back is now out on loan at Real Sociedad.

You suspect that with Marcelo the first-choice left-back and Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane the starting centre-backs, Lucas would've also found it tough to force his way into first-team contention at the Santiago Bernabeu too.

He is also facing a regular battle to get games under Diego Simeone at the Wanda Metropolitano. This season he's started six matches in all competitions, operating on the left and in the centre of defence.

In addition to Real Madrid links, there was also speculation recently that Manchester United had made a move for the World Cup winner, per Marca (h/t Sport Witness):

Whenever Lucas takes to the field his defensive instincts stand out. He's an intelligent reader of the game, able to shut down space and pinch the ball from opponents.

The fact he is able to showcase these traits in numerous positions makes him a brilliant option for both Simeone and France manager Didier Deschamps. In the long term, his natural position could be as a centre-back, although Lucas' versatility will always ensure he gets minutes.

At the World Cup, the Atletico man also showed he can make an impact in the final third:



Lucas appears to have an affinity with Atletico, having spent his youth and senior career with the club. With that in mind he will be intent on cementing his place in the starting XI at the Wanda for years to come.

At the moment he still faces a fight to do that given the quality of defensive options available to Simeone. But with Diego Godin 32 years old and Filipe Luis 33, it's surely only a matter of time before he becomes a mainstay of that defensive setup.