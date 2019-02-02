Wilson Chandler Out 2-3 Weeks After Quad Injury Diagnosed as Strain

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers forward Wilson Chandler will miss approximately two to three weeks with a right quad strain, according to The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania.

Chandler suffered the injury during the Sixers' 113-104 win over the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night.

Chandler previously hit the shelf in September with a left hamstring strain. The injury prevented Chandler from suiting up in the Sixers' final three preseason games, and it delayed his 2018-19 debut until Nov. 3 (nine missed regular-season games).

Since then, the 31-year-old has averaged 6.7 points and 4.7 rebounds a night while shooting 44.0 percent from the field and 39.0 percent from three as the Sixers' starting power forward.

In the meantime, the Sixers should turn to the platoon of Mike Muscala and Jonah Bolden to provide reinforcements at the 4 alongside All-Star center Joel Embiid.