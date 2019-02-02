Wilson Chandler Out 2-3 Weeks After Quad Injury Diagnosed as Strain

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistFebruary 2, 2019

PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 30: Wilson Chandler #22 of the Philadelphia 76ers dribbles the ball against the Washington Wizards at the Wells Fargo Center on November 30, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers forward Wilson Chandler will miss approximately two to three weeks with a right quad strain, according to The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania

Chandler suffered the injury during the Sixers' 113-104 win over the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night. 

Chandler previously hit the shelf in September with a left hamstring strain. The injury prevented Chandler from suiting up in the Sixers' final three preseason games, and it delayed his 2018-19 debut until Nov. 3 (nine missed regular-season games).  

Since then, the 31-year-old has averaged 6.7 points and 4.7 rebounds a night while shooting 44.0 percent from the field and 39.0 percent from three as the Sixers' starting power forward.

In the meantime, the Sixers should turn to the platoon of Mike Muscala and Jonah Bolden to provide reinforcements at the 4 alongside All-Star center Joel Embiid. 

Related

    Brown: 'Depth Is the Holy Grail' for 76ers Before Deadline

    Philadelphia 76ers logo
    Philadelphia 76ers

    Brown: 'Depth Is the Holy Grail' for 76ers Before Deadline

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Perfect Teams for Draft's Projected Lottery Picks

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Perfect Teams for Draft's Projected Lottery Picks

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Lonzo, Kuzma in Lakers' 1st Offer for AD

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Lonzo, Kuzma in Lakers' 1st Offer for AD

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    AD's Dad RIPS Celtics 🗣

    NBA logo
    NBA

    AD's Dad RIPS Celtics 🗣

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report