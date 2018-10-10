Alex Morgan Brace Leads USA Past Trinidad and Tobago in 2019 World Cup Qualifier

The United States women's national team continued its domination of the CONCACAF Women's Championship, earning a 7-0 win Wednesday over Trinidad and Tobago.

Rose Lavelle broke the game open with two first-half goals and Alex Morgan had two as well to help the Americans secure an easy win at Sahlen's Stadium in Cary, North Carolina. 

After prior victories over Mexico and Panama, the United States has now won Group A and will advance to the semifinals of the World Cup qualifying tournament. After outscoring their opponents 18-0 in three games, the hosts are the clear favorite to bring home the continental championship.

     

What's Next?

The United States advances to the semifinals, which means one more win will at least clinch a spot in the 2019 World Cup. The next matchup will be Sunday against the second-place team from Group B, most likely either Costa Rica or Jamaica.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

