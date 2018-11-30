Rhett Ellison, Sterling Shepard, More Fantasy Outlook After Evan Engram's Injury

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

The New York Giants will be without tight end Evan Engram again, as he is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears, according to Art Stapleton of USA Today.

According to Rotoworld, Engram is dealing with a hamstring injury that also forced him to miss last week's game.

With Engram out, Rhett Ellison will likely start in his place against Chicago.

Engram's season has been mired by injuries. He missed three games due to a knee sprain suffered in Week 3 and clearly has not ascended the way he hoped. In seven games, Engram has registered 23 receptions for 257 yards and two touchdowns.

That is a far cry from the 64 grabs for 722 yards and six touchdowns he recorded last season as a rookie.

Ellison will be the first in line to get targets, but he did not do much with his first opportunity. The veteran has just 19 catches for 212 yards and one touchdown, although he is coming off a strong game that saw him make four grabs for 77 yards last week against the Philadelphia Eagles.

From a fantasy perspective, he's worth owning in only the deepest of leagues.

No. 2 wide receiver Sterling Shepard may see a slight bump in targets with Engram out, as he looks to improve upon the 48 receptions for 610 yards and three touchdowns he has put up this season.

Shepard can continue to be deployed as a flex play in most weeks but has most of his value wrapped up in PPR leagues.

Although Ellison and Shepard may receive more attention from quarterback Eli Manning with Engram out, it is likely that top receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and rookie running back Saquon Barkley will continue to nab the bulk of the target share.

Ellison is not worth a fantasy look this week against a stout Chicago defense, and Shepard is a risky flex play at best given his lack of big-time production.