Lenny Dykstra Facing Jail Time for Cocaine, Meth Possession, Terroristic Threats

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistOctober 10, 2018

Former New York Mets outfielder Lenny Dykstra is seen during his sentencing for grand theft auto in the San Fernando Valley section of Los Angeles on Monday, March 5, 2012. Dykstra was sentenced Monday to three years in state prison in a grand theft auto case. (AP Photo/Nick Ut)
Nick Ut/Associated Press

Former MLB outfielder Lenny Dykstra was indicted by a New Jersey grand jury Wednesday on counts of cocaine possession, methamphetamine possession and making terroristic threats. 

TMZ Sports reported the three charges are related to a May arrest for allegedly threatening an Uber driver and each carries a potential sentence of three to five years in prison if he's convicted.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

