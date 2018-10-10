Lenny Dykstra Facing Jail Time for Cocaine, Meth Possession, Terroristic Threats

Nick Ut/Associated Press

Former MLB outfielder Lenny Dykstra was indicted by a New Jersey grand jury Wednesday on counts of cocaine possession, methamphetamine possession and making terroristic threats.

TMZ Sports reported the three charges are related to a May arrest for allegedly threatening an Uber driver and each carries a potential sentence of three to five years in prison if he's convicted.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.