NFL TV Schedule 2018: Week 6 Coverage Map Listings for Every Game

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

There's no secret to which Week 6 NFL game will draw the most eyeballs.

A Sunday featuring few marquee matchups ends with a potential classic when the 5-0 Kansas City Chiefs face the New England Patriots. The rapidly growing legend of Patrick Mahomes would rise to fabled proportions if he leads his squad to victory over Tom Brady and Co. at Gillette Stadium.

The Patriots, on the other hand, would instantly reposition themselves as title contenders despite falling to a 1-2 start. Just about everyone besides head coach Bill Belichick, per NESN.com's Doug Kyed, is giddily anticipating a shootout with seismic ramifications:

After pummeling the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 5's most prestigious battle, the Chiefs once again partake in a potential AFC Championship Game preview. And, sure, a bunch of other teams will play football during the day.

Courtesy of 506 Sports, here's an updated Week 6 coverage map. A lot of people without NFL RedZone will see a defensive stalemate between the Jaguars and Dallas Cowboys in the late-afternoon slot, but they won't have to worry about defense spoiling the fun on Sunday night.

NFL Week 6 TV Schedule

Thursday, Oct. 11

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants: 8:20 p.m. (ET) on Fox

Sunday, Oct. 14

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons: 1 p.m. on Fox

Carolina Panthers at Washington: 1 p.m. on Fox

Seattle Seahawks at Oakland Raiders: 1 p.m. on Fox

Indianapolis Colts at New York Jets: 1 p.m. on CBS

Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings: 1 p.m. on Fox

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals: 1 p.m. on CBS

Los Angeles Chargers at Cleveland Browns: 1 p.m. on CBS

Buffalo Bills at Houston Texans: 1 p.m. on CBS

Chicago Bears at Miami Dolphins: 1 p.m. on Fox

Los Angeles Rams at Denver Broncos: 4:05 p.m. on Fox

Baltimore Ravens at Tennessee Titans: 4:25 p.m. on CBS

Jacksonville Jaguars at Dallas Cowboys: 4:25 p.m. on CBS

Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots: 8:20 p.m. on NBC

Monday, Oct. 15

San Francisco 49ers at Green Bay Packers: 8:15 p.m. on ESPN

Must-Watch Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

First team to 40 wins! Just kidding. That might not be enough.

According to OddsShark, Sunday night's epic showdown sports the week's highest over-under line at 59.5 points. The Chiefs rank fifth in total offense while relinquishing an NFL-high 461.9 yards per game, so all of their games flaunt immense shootout upside.

Especially those on the road against Brady.

Currently tied with the Indianapolis Colts for 19th in total offense, the Patriots are going to springboard up that leaderboard after Week 6. They have played better than the raw numbers indicate, as Football Outsiders positions them fifth in offensive DVOA.

Returning to full strength is a scary proposition for Kansas City and the NFL. Julian Edelman is back from suspension, and Josh Gordon punctuated his welcome with a 34-yard touchdown grab last week.

No team has allowed more yards per carry (5.8) than Kansas City, and Sony Michel has compiled 210 rushing yards and two touchdowns in the past two games. New England's 21st-ranked rushing defense, however, may also struggle to stymie Kareem Hunt.

An MVP front-runner and the league's top tight end thus far are playing on Sunday night. Neither will wear a New England uniform.

Even while regressing from an all-time great start, Mahomes has exceeded 300 passing yards in each of his last four games. That includes an enthralling game-winning touchdown to beat the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium. He threw two picks against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but consider the opponent:

Sacked just six times this season, the first-year starter has benefited from a relatively clean pocket all season. That shouldn't change against a Patriots pass-rush that has mustered seven sacks, trailing every team besides the New York Giants and Oakland Raiders (six each).

Although it's usually heresy to suggest any tight end is superior to Rob Gronkowski, Travis Kelce could soon cement the honor. The 29-year-old has tallied 401 yards and three touchdowns in four games since a sluggish six-yard Week 1.

Per NESN.com's Darren Hartwell, Mahomes endorsed his teammate as the position's gold standard.



"On my list, I would rank Kelce the best tight end in football," Mahomes said. "I know Gronk has been a great tight end for a long time, but I mean, I haven't gotten to play with Gronk. I've played with Kelce, and I've never seen anyone be able to do the things that he's done."

Watching those quarterback and tight end pairings alone makes this a must-watch game before remembering Michel, Gordon, Edelman, James White, Hunt, Tyreek Hill and Sammy Watkins will also look to light up the scoreboard.

This could turn into the quintessential "Whoever has the ball last wins" scenarios. Or perhaps one squad submits a statement that reverberates all the way into the postseason.