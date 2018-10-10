Report: Paul Pogba to Pay for NBA-Style Rings for France's 2018 World Cup Win

Gill Clark@@gillclarkyFeatured Columnist IOctober 10, 2018

France's midfielder Paul Pogba holds the 2018 World Cup trophy as he celebrates with teammates during a ceremony for the victory of the 2018 World Cup at the end of the UEFA Nations League football match between France and Netherlands at the Stade de France stadium, in Saint-Denis, northern of Paris, on September 9, 2018. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) (Photo credit should read FRANCK FIFE/AFP/Getty Images)
FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is reportedly set to splash out on some NBA-style rings for France's World Cup-winning squad.

According to Julien Laurens at ESPN FC, the rings will be "made of 11 carat diamonds with blue sapphires and red rubies."

The price of the rings has not been disclosed. However, Noel Le Graet, the president of the French Football Association, said it was willing to pay €10,000 to transport the rings from Los Angeles to Paris, per the report.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.        

Related

    Mbappe & Lacazette Headline FUT of the Week

    FIFA World Cup logo
    FIFA World Cup

    Mbappe & Lacazette Headline FUT of the Week

    ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT
    via Goal

    Gareth Bale to Miss Wales vs. Spain Due to 'Muscle Fatigue'

    FIFA World Cup logo
    FIFA World Cup

    Gareth Bale to Miss Wales vs. Spain Due to 'Muscle Fatigue'

    The Independent
    via The Independent

    Cirque Du Soleil Are Doing a Messi Show

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Cirque Du Soleil Are Doing a Messi Show

    Getty
    via Goal

    Atlanta Publicly Tell Arsenal to Triple Offer for Almiron

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Atlanta Publicly Tell Arsenal to Triple Offer for Almiron

    Ewan Roberts
    via Metro