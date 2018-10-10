Report: Paul Pogba to Pay for NBA-Style Rings for France's 2018 World Cup Win

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is reportedly set to splash out on some NBA-style rings for France's World Cup-winning squad.

According to Julien Laurens at ESPN FC, the rings will be "made of 11 carat diamonds with blue sapphires and red rubies."

The price of the rings has not been disclosed. However, Noel Le Graet, the president of the French Football Association, said it was willing to pay €10,000 to transport the rings from Los Angeles to Paris, per the report.

