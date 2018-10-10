Barcelona Reportedly Make Ajax Defender Matthijs de Ligt Top Target

VI-Images/Getty Images

Barcelona have reportedly made Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt one of their top transfer targets as the Spanish champions attempt to strengthen their back line.

According to TV3 (h/t Sport), Barcelona are keen on bringing in the 18-year-old centre-back and team-mate Frenkie de Jong.

De Ligt's Ajax deal runs until summer 2021, but the Dutch side have the option to extend it for another year, per the report.

Barcelona have looked vulnerable defensively this season, and they have not kept a clean sheet in La Liga since a 1-0 win over Real Valladolid in August.

Gerard Pique has been guilty of mistakes that have led to goals against Girona and Leganes. Per Sam Marsden at ESPN FC, Pique said he "made a big error" against Leganes.

Pique is the only right-footed centre-back in the Barcelona squad following Yerry Mina's departure to Everton over the summer. The club also have Samuel Umtiti, Clement Lenglet and Thomas Vermaelen available, but they are all left-footed.

Sportswriter Andy West said Pique could be dropped if his poor form continues:

De Ligt is a highly promising young defender who has impressed at Ajax. He put in a strong display against Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League:

The defender's future has already been the subject of speculation. Ajax's sporting director Marc Overmars said over the summer that De Ligt and De Jong "are not for sale as far as we are concerned, not even for an insane amount," per De Telegraaf (h/t FourFourTwo).

Barcelona are not the only club interested in De Ligt. Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Juventus are also keen on the teenager who is expected to cost at least €50 million, per Sport.

De Ligt has spoken about the speculation over his future but has played down talk of a move, in an interview with FourFourTwo.

"It's nothing special, to be honest. There are so many tabloids writing things," he said. "I haven't heard anything, so I focus on Ajax. It's nice to see your name linked with those kinds of clubs, but if I didn't hear anything, it doesn't matter."

De Ligt looks a good fit for Barcelona, as he is a technically gifted, ball-playing centre-back who would suit the Catalans' style and could be a long-term replacement for 31-year-old Pique.