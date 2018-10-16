1 Flashy Move to Make Each MLB Team an Offseason WinnerOctober 16, 2018
1 Flashy Move to Make Each MLB Team an Offseason Winner
Not every move that's made during the MLB offseason grabs headlines.
An under-the-radar signing, small-scale trade or waiver claim can often pay huge dividends, even if it's received with little fanfare at the time.
Those are not the type of moves we're focusing on here.
Ahead, we've selected one flashy move that each team should consider making to emerge from the offseason as winners.
It's a mix of trade ideas, free-agent signings, in-house extensions and a few other odds and ends.
The moves suggested had to be within the realm of possibility, given a team's financial situation and areas of need.
AL East
Baltimore Orioles: Package Dylan Bundy and Mychal Givens in a trade
The Orioles already cashed in several trade chips, including Kevin Gausman and Jonathan Schoop, who are still a year removed from free agency. That leaves starter Dylan Bundy and reliever Mychal Givens as the two most valuable assets still to be shopped.
While both players could bring a decent return individually, packaging them together is the team's best chance of prying loose an impact prospect.
Bundy has shown flashes of the potential that made him the No. 4 overall pick in 2011, while Givens has late-inning stuff and a strong track record in a setup role. Both players are under control through 2021, which further adds to their value.
If the O's can find a team that believes it can unlock Bundy's potential, getting a top-100-caliber prospect and a few other low-level fliers for those two is not out of the question.
Boston Red Sox: Extend one or more of Mookie Betts, Chris Sale and Xander Bogaerts
The Red Sox will no doubt explore the starting pitching market this offseason, and they'll also need to figure out how to address the free agency of closer Craig Kimbrel.
However, it's an in-house move or two that could wind up being the most impactful decision of the offseason.
Ace Chris Sale and shortstop Xander Bogaerts are both free agents following the 2019 season, while superstar right fielder Mookie Betts hits the open market the following winter.
Extending all three is probably wishful thinking, but getting at least one of those key pieces on the books long-term would go a long way toward making the offseason a successful one in Boston.
New York Yankees: Sign Dallas Keuchel and Charlie Morton
The Yankees will have Luis Severino and Masahiro Tanaka back atop the starting rotation, but the rest of the staff is up in the air.
J.A. Happ, CC Sabathia and Lance Lynn are all free agents, while Sonny Gray is likely to be traded. Meanwhile, young guys like Justus Sheffield, Jonathan Loaisiga and Domingo German remain unproven commodities at best.
Most expect the team to make a serious push to sign Patrick Corbin, but what about double-dipping on a pair of Houston Astros? Dallas Keuchel and Charlie Morton are both free agents, and signing the pair could go a long way toward solidifying the staff.
Keuchel has had excellent success against the Yankees and at Yankee Stadium in his career, while Morton has listed a desire to be closer to his wife's family in Delaware among his top priorities.
Both pitchers are likely to receive qualifying offers, so signing them would cost draft picks, but the future is now in the Bronx, and that duo could push them over the top in 2019.
Tampa Bay Rays: Trade for Mike Minor
The "opener" philosophy that the Rays employed to fill out the starting rotation this season was a radical one, but it proved fruitful. The team finished sixth in the majors in team ERA (3.74) and ended up winning 90 games on the strength of a strong second half.
Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow are safe bets to hold down more traditional starting roles on the staff, but don't be surprised if the team takes a similar approach to round out the rotation in 2019.
With that in mind, Mike Minor looks like a perfect trade target.
A starter-turned-reliever-turned-starter-again, he has plenty of experience filling various roles on the staff, and he's owed a reasonable $19.7 million over the next two years.
The rebuilding Texas Rangers will be motivated to sell, and it won't take any of the team's top-tier prospects to get a deal done.
Toronto Blue Jays: Extend Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and name him starting 3B
It would be a bold move to hand a large sum of guaranteed money to a player with zero big league experience, but it's not completely unheard of.
Just last March, the Philadelphia Phillies signed Scott Kingery to a six-year, $24 million deal that includes three years and $42 million worth of team options roughly a week before he made his MLB debut.
The Blue Jays' decision not to promote uber-prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr. this season was purely financial—regardless of what the front office might lead you to believe—and he'll almost certainly head back to the minors to start the 2019 season so the team can gain an extra year of control.
That is, unless, the Jays hammer out a long-term deal and make arbitration a non-factor.
Having him on the Opening Day roster would be an excellent good-faith move to the fanbase, and if there's any prospect in baseball worth rolling the dice on with an early long-term deal, it's the 19-year-old who hit .381/.437/.636 in the upper levels of the minors and is currently raking in the Arizona Fall League.
AL Central
Chicago White Sox: Sign Clay Buchholz
This might not sound like a "flashy" move, but hear me out.
The White Sox are still at least a year or two removed from making a legitimate push toward contention, so it's unlikely they're going to make a serious run at any of the market's top free agents or that they'd consider any blockbuster trades.
However, adding a veteran presence to help mentor the young pitching staff could go a long way, and that's a role Clay Buchholz has embraced in the past.
"I tried to be a sponge with it and share the wealth with the younger guys that don't really have a feel for what's going on and how and why," Buchholz told reporters at the end of his lone season with the Phillies in 2017.
The 34-year-old enjoyed a nice bounce-back season in 2018, posting a 2.01 ERA and 1.04 WHIP in 98.1 innings for the Arizona Diamondbacks. His age and injury history could keep him in the White Sox's price range, and his ability to be a sounding board could impact the team for years to come.
Cleveland Indians: Re-sign Josh Donaldson, sign Jose Bautista
The Indians have every reason to re-sign Josh Donaldson this winter.
Slotting Jose Ramirez at second base and leaving Jason Kipnis in the outfield leaves a hole to fill at third base, Donaldson's injury-marred contract year will likely keep him in the team's price range, and the team should be all-in on winning now while the excellent starting rotation is still under control.
There's also a hole to fill in right field, as Lonnie Chisenhall, Brandon Guyer and Melky Cabrera are all headed for free agency.
Jose Bautista wouldn't be able to handle full-time duties, but he proved he still has something left in the tank with a 104 OPS+ and 13 home runs in 399 plate appearances. He also won't cost much.
Admit it: You'd love to see a Donaldson-Bautista-Encarnacion reunion. And it would by no means be a gimmick, as both players have a chance to make the lineup better while the Indians continue to chase a title.
Detroit Tigers: Find another pitcher to flip
The Tigers did well turning a one-year, $6 million investment in Mike Fiers into prospects Logan Shore (Detroit's No. 17 prospect, per MLB.com) and Nolan Blackwood following an August trade with the Oakland Athletics.
It's not a sexy move at the time, but it's one that can pay huge dividends.
The Chicago Cubs took a similar approach while they were rebuilding, and they wound up turning Scott Feldman into Jake Arrieta and Pedro Strop.
With that in mind, finding another low-cost, high-ceiling pitcher to sign should be the team's No. 1 focus in free agency. Drew Pomeranz, Marco Estrada, Matt Moore and Josh Tomlin are a few potential targets.
For those who think a Nicholas Castellanos trade will be the flashy move of the offseason in Detroit, the market for a defensive liability one year removed from free agency is going to be an uninspired one. Even with his offensive numbers, he's not going to bring back more than a couple mid-level prospects.
Kansas City Royals: Trade Whit Merrifield
It's always a tough pill for the fanbase to swallow when a team's best player is traded.
However, for the sake of the Royals' rebuilding efforts, now is the time to sell high on Whit Merrifield and ship him off to the highest bidder.
The 29-year-old led the majors in hits (192) and stolen bases (45) while batting .304/.367/.438 and posting 5.5 WAR in just his second full season in the majors. He's also capable of playing all over the field defensively and is under team control through 2022.
Given his age and the fact that the Royals are just now embarking on a lengthy rebuild, flipping him is the obvious move, and he should bring at least one top-100-caliber prospect.
Minnesota Twins: Hire David Ross as manager
There are more experienced candidates for the Twins' vacant manager position, and there are certainly candidates with deeper ties to the organization.
However, there's not a flashier candidate than David Ross.
According to La Velle E. Neal lll of the Star Tribune, the Twins are interested in interviewing the former catcher, who is serving as an analyst for ESPN.
Ross never played for the Twins, but his impact in the clubhouse and ability to mentor young players has become a thing of legend from his time with the Chicago Cubs. As the Twins continue to build toward sustainable contention, he could be just the guy to steer the ship.
AL West
Houston Astros: Sign Clayton Kershaw
With Dallas Keuchel and Charlie Morton set to walk in free agency, some decisions will need to be made about the future of the starting rotation.
Justin Verlander, Gerrit Cole and Lance McCullers Jr. are presumably locked into three spots, while young guys like Josh James, Framber Valdez and top prospect Forrest Whitley all look ready to make an impact at the MLB level. They could go young, but with the window to contend still wide-open, expect at least one of those spots to be filled by a known commodity.
Simply bringing back Morton or Keuchel is the most likely solution, but we're talking flashy moves, and it wouldn't get any flashier than signing Clayton Kershaw. The Texas native might welcome a chance to pitch closer to home, and if the Dodgers don't win a title this season, he could be ready for a change of scenery.
With no other glaring holes to fill and money to spend, it's not out of the realm of possibility, should Kershaw decide to test the open market in earnest.
Los Angeles Angels: Sign Patrick Corbin
Patrick Corbin has been a member of the Angels organization once before. They originally selected him in the second round of the 2009 draft before shipping him to the D-backs as part of the Dan Haren trade.
With a glaring need to bolster the starting rotation and Corbin looking like the best candidate for a long-term deal, a reunion could be forthcoming.
Mike Trout is only signed for two more years, so now is not the time for the Angels to sit on their hands. At the same time, it's unlikely they'll entertain any high-profile trades since their emerging farm system will be the key for life after Trout, should he choose to walk.
A splashy free-agent signing or two to address the rotation seems like the most likely outcome then, and Corbin should be atop their wish list.
The 29-year-old went 11-7 with a 3.15 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 246 strikeouts in 200 innings.
Oakland Athletics: Extend Khris Davis
Khris Davis has his shortcomings as a player.
He's now a full-time DH, which limits his value, and his consistent .247 batting average and sub-.330 on-base percentage leaves something to be desired from a player who generates all of his value with his bat.
However, he's also one of the most dangerous sluggers in baseball.
The 30-year-old has averaged 44 home runs and 112 RBI over the past three seasons, and he posted career highs in home runs (48), RBI (123), OPS+ (136) and WAR (2.9) this past season while helping the A's to a surprise postseason berth.
Davis is also a fan-favorite and a positive clubhouse presence, and while letting players walk in free agency has become the Oakland way in recent years, he's the kind of player who needs to be retained. He'll be a free agent after the 2019 season, so extending him now make sense.
Seattle Mariners: Trade for Zack Greinke
With a paper-thin farm system that ranked No. 30 in our final update, the Mariners will need to get creative if they want to make a splash on the trade market.
And if there's one thing we know about general manager Jerry Dipoto, it's that he has every intention of doing just that.
While they lack the chips to trade for a young, controllable arm, it might not take much in the way of prospects to pry Zack Greinke loose if they're willing to take on a sizeable portion of his remaining salary.
According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the D-backs would "love to move" Greinke, as a busy offseason of rebuilding could be in store in the desert. The 34-year-old went 15-11 with a 3.21 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 199 strikeouts in 207.2 innings, and he's owed $104.5 million over the next three years.
Felix Hernandez is owed $27.9 million in 2019 in the final year of his deal, There would be more to it than this, but if the D-backs are willing to pay the bulk of his 2019 salary, the Mariners might be willing to take on the bulk of his 2020 and 2021 commitment if the acquisition cost is low enough.
Texas Rangers: Trade Joey Gallo
The Rangers are expected to be sellers this offseason. Reliever Jose Leclerc and starter Mike Minor are among the most likely players to be dealt, while they could also entertain offers for second baseman Rougned Odor and his team-friendly contract. Shin-Soo Choo, Alex Claudio, Jurickson Profar, Delino DeShields and Robinson Chirinos also figure to hear their names on the rumor mill.
Trading any one of those guys wouldn't really qualify as a "flashy" move, though.
Trading slugger Joey Gallo would.
Gallo, 24, has smacked 81 home runs the past two seasons while posting a 113 OPS+ and 5.2 WAR. He's also hit a meager .208 and struck out at a 36.3 percent clip during that same span.
While he's already a valuable player with as much raw power as anyone in baseball, a change of scenery and the right hitting coach could make him a bona fide superstar. The right team might be willing to give up a couple of high-profile prospects for a chance to unlock that upside.
NL East
Atlanta Braves: Sign Andrew McCutchen
The biggest key for the Braves to take the next step forward will simply be the development of their young, up-and-coming talent.
So while a blockbuster trade to acquire a front-line starter or a mega-deal to sign someone like Manny Machado is fun to talk about, it's not necessarily in the team's best interest.
Instead, expect them to add some complementary pieces this offseason, and right field is one spot that could be addressed.
Replacing free agent Nick Markakis with another veteran presence in the form of Andrew McCutchen would make for a flashy solution for the position.
The 32-year-old posted a 118 OPS+ with 20 home runs, 65 RBI and an excellent .368 on-base percentage this season. Aside from helping replace Markakis in the lineup, he'd also be an excellent mentor for budding star Ronald Acuna Jr.
Miami Marlins: Trade for Jose Abreu
The Marlins are in hot pursuit of a trio of high-profile Cuban prospects: brothers Victor Victor Mesa, Victor Mesa Jr. and right-hander Sandy Gaston.
With the most international money to spend by far, the Orioles and Marlins are viewed as co-favorites to sign the trio, according to Roch Kubatko of MASNSports. As such, both teams will be looking for any advantage they can find.
Might trading for established Cuban star Jose Abreu help improve their sales pitch?
Abreu, 31, came to the majors at the age of 27 after playing 10 seasons in the Cuban National Series. He's entering his final year of team control and coming off a down year by his standards, so the acquisition cost shouldn't be too high.
If it helps them secure the Mesa brothers and doesn't cost any top-tier young talent, it's a move worth exploring for the Marlins. From there, if it turns out to be a good fit, there's always the possibility of extending Abreu beyond 2019.
New York Mets: Trade Jacob deGrom
There's nothing new about this idea, but it's far and away the flashiest thing the Mets can do this offseason.
It's hard to imagine deGrom's value will ever be higher than it is right now, as he's coming off a brilliant season that saw him post a 1.70 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 269 strikeouts in 217 innings for a 9.6 WAR.
He's also under control through the 2020 season, and if Clayton Kershaw decides to opt in to his contract or quickly re-signs with the Dodgers, he'd be far and away the top arm on the offseason market.
There's a changing of the guard coming in the Mets front office as they search for a new general manager, and there may be pressure to try to field a contender rather than blowing it up and rebuilding by trading off their ace.
Still, if they do move deGrom, it could bring a franchise-altering haul of prospect talent.
Philadelphia Phillies: Sign Bryce Harper and Manny Machado
Signing Bryce Harper or Manny Machado would be a flashy move.
Signing Bryce Harper and Manny Machado would be something else entirely.
In the age of superteams in the NBA, it's not out of the question to think the two superstar free agents could explore the idea of teaming up and playing together.
The Phillies payroll finished up at just over $104 million this season—still down considerably from the $177.7 million team they trotted out in 2014—so there's plenty of wiggle room in the budget.
The Braves are a vastly improved team on the rise, but the NL East is still ripe for the taking, so expect the Phillies to be as aggressive as anyone this winter. If the superteam approach is going to happen, Philly looks to be as likely a landing spot as any.
Washington Nationals: Sign Manny Machado
The Nationals are expected to make a serious push to re-sign Bryce Harper, but a case can be made that Manny Machado is a better fit on the roster.
With Juan Soto and Adam Eaton locked into spots in the outfield and top prospect Victor Robles ready for his shot at an everyday job, the team's future outfield is already in place.
Meanwhile, with Daniel Murphy gone, there's a hole to fill on the infield.
Shifting Anthony Rendon from third base to second base and signing Machado to man the hot corner would allow the team to move Robles into an everyday role while still adding an impact bat.
NL Central
- To CHC: C Russell Martin, RP Ryan Tepera
- To TOR: SP Tyler Chatwood, SP/RP Duane Underwood Jr., $3 million
Chicago Cubs: Bad contract swap with the Blue Jays
Let's get weird.
The Martin-for-Chatwood swap is an idea that's been floated around a good deal on social media, and it makes sense for both sides.
Martin is owed $20 million in 2019. Chatwood is owed $25.5 million over the next two years.
The Blue Jays need pitching, and their status as non-contenders would allow Chatwood an opportunity to sort out his command issues. Underwood has a live arm and some upside, whether he sticks as a starter or moves to the bullpen.
The Cubs get a veteran presence in the locker room and an upgrade over Victor Caratini in the backup catcher role, while picking up a quality middle reliever in Tepera (68 G, 19 HLD, 7 SV, 3.62 ERA, 9.5 K/9 in 2018) who is controllable through 2021. The trade also condenses the financial burden to 2019 and allows for more wiggle room in 2020 as arbitration salaries continue to rise for the young core.
Cincinnati Reds: Trade Raisel Iglesias
Despite an improved on-field product, the Reds still lost 95 games this season, and in a stacked NL Central, they're still a long way from contention.
As such, having a top-flight closer remains something of a luxury, and trading Raisel Iglesias is something the club should be open to doing.
Iglesias, 28, is owed a team-friendly $11.4 million over the next two seasons, and he's quietly developed into one of the game's best late-inning arms.
Over the past two seasons, he's converted 58 of 64 save chances with a 2.43 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 10.5 K/9 in 129 appearances.
As the value of high-leverage bullpen arms continues to climb, now is the time for the Reds to turn a short-term commodity into a few quality prospects. Veterans David Hernandez, Jared Hughes and Michael Lorenzen are capable of picking up the slack in the ninth inning.
Milwaukee Brewers: Sign Jesse Chavez
There's a good chance the Brewers will move both Brandon Woodruff and Corbin Burnes into full-time spots in the starting rotation next season, which will create a need for a multi-inning arm in the bullpen.
Jesse Chavez has been thriving in a swingman role for years now, and he's coming off the best season of his career, having posted a 2.55 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 92 strikeouts in 95.1 innings over 62 relief appearances.
He was particularly excellent following a midseason trade to the Cubs, logging a 1.15 ERA, 0.80 WHIP and 9.7 K/9 with four saves and four holds in 32 games.
With 70 career starts on his resume and the capacity to pitch multiple innings, he's exactly the kind of weapon the Brewers will be looking for as they continue to revamp their pitching staff.
Pittsburgh Pirates: Sign Matt Harvey
It's become something of an offseason tradition to try to identify which pitcher will be the next reclamation project for the Pirates and pitching coach Ray Searage.
This year, there's not a flashier name to fill that role than Matt Harvey.
The 29-year-old's fall from grace was a steep one with the Mets, and he was eventually shipped to the Reds in what amounted to a salary dump. While he was far from his peak self, he did show some signs of life in Cincinnati, going 7-7 with a 4.50 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 111 strikeouts in 128 innings.
With Jameson Taillon, Chris Archer, Trevor Williams and Ivan Nova locked into the first four rotation spots, he wouldn't need to be anything more than a solid No. 5 starter.
There are some young arms on the rise in Pittsburgh, but it's never a bad idea to plug the back of the rotation with a veteran for the sake of depth. Anibal Sanchez in Atlanta this year is the perfect example.
St. Louis Cardinals: Sign Craig Kimbrel
The Cardinals have long been lacking stability at the back of the bullpen. Not since Jason Isringhausen saved 217 games from 2002-08 has someone held down the ninth-inning role for more than two years.
Greg Holland, Bud Norris, Jordan Hicks and Carlos Martinez all took turns in the ninth-inning role this past season. Holland was eventually released, Norris is a free agent, Hicks walked batters at a 5.2 BB/9 clip and Martinez will return to the rotation in 2019.
So where does that leave them?
Hicks and fellow prospect Dakota Hudson could both get a look, as could Adam Wainwright, who doesn't appear to have a spot in the rotation.
That said, spending big on Kimbrel to solidify the revolving door of a relief corps could be the best allocation of funds this offseason as they look to chase down the Brewers and Cubs.
NL West
Arizona Diamondbacks: Trade Paul Goldschmidt
It sounds like the Diamondbacks might blow it up this offseason.
Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported that they're "expect[ed] to strip down the team and rebuild" with no one off-limits in trade talks—including Paul Goldschmidt.
Trading someone like Zack Greinke would be great from a payroll standpoint, and there are other controllable assets on the roster who would bring a nice return, but if they're serious about blowing it up, there's not a flashier move to be made than dealing Goldschmidt.
The 31-year-old is entering the final year of his contract, which will pay him $14.5 million in the form of a team option.
Even as a one-year hired gun, Goldschmidt is the type of player who can push a team over the top.
Colorado Rockies: Extend Nolan Arenado
The Rockies were quickly ousted from the postseason after knocking off the Cubs in the NL Wild Card Game, but for the first time in team history, it looks like they're building toward sustained success.
Kyle Freeland and German Marquez are the kind of arms the franchise has been lacking, and a well-stocked farm system should continue to provide in-house reinforcement.
Losing Nolan Arenado would be a major setback, so it's time for the front office to do everything in its power to keep the superstar third baseman from reaching free agency.
Arenado, 27, is entering his final year of control in 2019, and his salary will likely eclipse $20 million after he made $17.8 million this past season.
Something in the neighborhood of a seven-year, $210 million deal seems like market value. That should be a no-brainer to keep the team's best player around, just as things are starting to come together.
Los Angeles Dodgers: Sign Craig Kimbrel
The Dodgers have struggled bridging the gap to All-Star closer Kenley Jansen in recent seasons, and this year has been no different.
As the bullpen revolution continues, baseball's biggest-spending team is still relying on scrap-heap finds and converted starters to piece together a relief corps around its expensive closer.
Rather than going after someone like Manny Machado or Bryce Harper, as some fans will no doubt be clamoring for, adding another top-tier reliever to the back of the bullpen could be the real difference-maker.
The Dodgers are seeing first hand how far a good bullpen can carry a team in the form of the Milwaukee Brewers relief corps. Might that serve as inspiration?
San Diego Padres: Extend Fernando Tatis Jr. and name him starting SS
Just like we suggested the Blue Jays do with Vladimir Guerrero Jr., the Padres should try to strike a long-term deal with Fernando Tatis Jr. and hand him an Opening Day job.
The 19-year-old saw his 2018 season end prematurely with a broken thumb, but he's already been cleared to play and will head off to winter ball.
He hit .286/.355/.507 with 22 doubles, 16 home runs, 43 RBI and 16 steals in 88 games at Double-A San Antonio, and with Freddy Galvis headed for free agency, there's no one blocking his path to the everyday job.
The Padres have an absolutely stacked farm system, and the future looks incredibly bright, but it could be another long season in 2019. What better way to generate interest and sell some tickets than to start off the year with one of baseball's best prospects locked into a starting job.
San Francisco Giants: Trade Madison Bumgarner
It's time for the Giants to accept the inevitable and start to rebuild.
They tried to throw a band-aid on a flawed roster last offseason when they traded for Andrew McCutchen and Evan Longoria, and it only wound up costing them valuable prospect talent and in what wound up being an 89-loss season.
The trouble is, guys like Buster Posey, Brandon Belt, Brandon Crawford, Johnny Cueto and Jeff Samardzija are going to be extremely difficult to move, even if the front office eats significant salary.
The one player on the roster who does have a tremendous amount of trade value is Madison Bumgarner, who will earn just $12 million in the final year of his current contract.
The Giants would no doubt love for their homegrown ace to spend his entire career with the organization, but at this point, re-signing him next offseason doesn't make much sense given the current trajectory of the team. Instead, trading him now for a huge haul should be the offseason's No. 1 priority.
All stats courtesy of Baseball Reference and FanGraphs, unless otherwise noted.