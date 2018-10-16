1 Flashy Move to Make Each MLB Team an Offseason Winner

6 of 6

Norm Hall/Getty Images

Arizona Diamondbacks: Trade Paul Goldschmidt

It sounds like the Diamondbacks might blow it up this offseason.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported that they're "expect[ed] to strip down the team and rebuild" with no one off-limits in trade talks—including Paul Goldschmidt.

Trading someone like Zack Greinke would be great from a payroll standpoint, and there are other controllable assets on the roster who would bring a nice return, but if they're serious about blowing it up, there's not a flashier move to be made than dealing Goldschmidt.



The 31-year-old is entering the final year of his contract, which will pay him $14.5 million in the form of a team option.

Even as a one-year hired gun, Goldschmidt is the type of player who can push a team over the top.



Colorado Rockies: Extend Nolan Arenado

The Rockies were quickly ousted from the postseason after knocking off the Cubs in the NL Wild Card Game, but for the first time in team history, it looks like they're building toward sustained success.

Kyle Freeland and German Marquez are the kind of arms the franchise has been lacking, and a well-stocked farm system should continue to provide in-house reinforcement.

Losing Nolan Arenado would be a major setback, so it's time for the front office to do everything in its power to keep the superstar third baseman from reaching free agency.

Arenado, 27, is entering his final year of control in 2019, and his salary will likely eclipse $20 million after he made $17.8 million this past season.

Something in the neighborhood of a seven-year, $210 million deal seems like market value. That should be a no-brainer to keep the team's best player around, just as things are starting to come together.

Los Angeles Dodgers: Sign Craig Kimbrel

The Dodgers have struggled bridging the gap to All-Star closer Kenley Jansen in recent seasons, and this year has been no different.

As the bullpen revolution continues, baseball's biggest-spending team is still relying on scrap-heap finds and converted starters to piece together a relief corps around its expensive closer.

Rather than going after someone like Manny Machado or Bryce Harper, as some fans will no doubt be clamoring for, adding another top-tier reliever to the back of the bullpen could be the real difference-maker.

The Dodgers are seeing first hand how far a good bullpen can carry a team in the form of the Milwaukee Brewers relief corps. Might that serve as inspiration?

San Diego Padres: Extend Fernando Tatis Jr. and name him starting SS

Just like we suggested the Blue Jays do with Vladimir Guerrero Jr., the Padres should try to strike a long-term deal with Fernando Tatis Jr. and hand him an Opening Day job.

The 19-year-old saw his 2018 season end prematurely with a broken thumb, but he's already been cleared to play and will head off to winter ball.

He hit .286/.355/.507 with 22 doubles, 16 home runs, 43 RBI and 16 steals in 88 games at Double-A San Antonio, and with Freddy Galvis headed for free agency, there's no one blocking his path to the everyday job.

The Padres have an absolutely stacked farm system, and the future looks incredibly bright, but it could be another long season in 2019. What better way to generate interest and sell some tickets than to start off the year with one of baseball's best prospects locked into a starting job.

San Francisco Giants: Trade Madison Bumgarner

It's time for the Giants to accept the inevitable and start to rebuild.

They tried to throw a band-aid on a flawed roster last offseason when they traded for Andrew McCutchen and Evan Longoria, and it only wound up costing them valuable prospect talent and in what wound up being an 89-loss season.

The trouble is, guys like Buster Posey, Brandon Belt, Brandon Crawford, Johnny Cueto and Jeff Samardzija are going to be extremely difficult to move, even if the front office eats significant salary.

The one player on the roster who does have a tremendous amount of trade value is Madison Bumgarner, who will earn just $12 million in the final year of his current contract.

The Giants would no doubt love for their homegrown ace to spend his entire career with the organization, but at this point, re-signing him next offseason doesn't make much sense given the current trajectory of the team. Instead, trading him now for a huge haul should be the offseason's No. 1 priority.

All stats courtesy of Baseball Reference and FanGraphs, unless otherwise noted.