Mark Teixeira: Aaron Judge Playing 'New York, New York' Was 'Huge Mistake'

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

Aaron Judge's trolling was one reason the New York Yankees lost their American League Division Series to the Boston Red Sox.

That's according to former Yankee Mark Teixeira, at least.

Teixeira was on ESPN's Get Up! on Wednesday and said Judge's decision to walk past Boston's clubhouse after New York's Game 2 victory while playing the song New York, New York, was a "huge mistake," implying it further motivated the American League East champions (h/t Andrew Marchand of the New York Post).

The YES Network shared Judge's trolling after the Yankees evened the series at a game apiece:

The Yankees famously play the song after home wins, and the victorious Red Sox were not about to let their celebration pass without having some fun of their own. As CBS Sports passed along, Boston played its archrival's victory song in the winning clubhouse at Yankee Stadium following Game 4:

Despite Teixeira's comments, there was already plenty of motivation in place for the Red Sox.

They were playing their rivals on a national stage, were looking for their first playoff series win since 2013 and needed to defeat the Yankees to ensure an MLB-best 108 wins didn't end in a first-round exit.

Judge's postgame actions didn't cause New York pitchers to allow 16 runs in an embarrassing Game 3 home loss or make Gleyber Torres ground out to end Game 4 with two runners on base while facing a one-run deficit. The Red Sox led MLB in runs (876), OPS (.792), batting average (.268) and hits (1,509) and would've likely found their stride regardless of the music.

Boston turns its attention to the American League Championship Series against the defending champion Houston Astros. Maybe Jose Altuve will walk past the Red Sox's clubhouse early in the series while playing music if the chance to reach the World Series isn't enough motivation.