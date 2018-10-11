Updated Trade Packages and Landing Spots for Timberwolves Star Jimmy Butler

0 of 5

Andy Clayton-King/Associated Press

Following a bizarre "return" to the Minnesota Timberwolves, it remains blatantly clear that Jimmy Butler needs to be traded.

After recently exploring the market for the 29-year-old All-Star, the Wolves still haven't found a deal to their liking, just days before the regular season kicks off.

Butler's return to practice was apparently both awkward and intense, where he was "boldly challenging teammates, coaches and front-office executives" and told general manager Scott Layden, "You f--king need me, Scott. You can't win without me," per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

This has become a bad marriage, and the imminent divorce can be blamed on the Timberwolves' kids.

"It's not fixed. It could be. But do I think so? No. Cause you've got to be honest. I'm being honest. Do I think so? No," Butler told ESPN's Rachel Nichols in a post-practice interview.

If this first practice was any indication, it's clear that both parties need to go their separate ways before the start of the season and things get any uglier.

While Minnesota has been holding out for a king's ransom for Butler, here are five deals the T-Wolves should be happy to make.