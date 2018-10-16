Batista Challenges Triple H as Evolution Reunites at WWE SmackDown 1000

Photo credit: WWE.com.

One of the most dominant stables in WWE history reunited Tuesday night on SmackDown 1000 when Triple H, Ric Flair, Randy Orton and Batista appeared as Evolution.

For the most part, the mood inside the ring remained upbeat and reverential as the four stars recounted the impact they had on one another's careers.

However, tension escalated when Batista mentioned his rivalry with Triple H after Evolution's full breakup. Batista said Triple H had achieved a lot in WWE, with the exception of defeating him in a singles match.

The two hugged things out, but Batista seemingly planted one massive seed for a possible match down the road.

Evolution first formed in 2003 with Flair representing the past, Triple H representing the present and both Batista and Orton representing the future.

The stable allowed Triple H to dominate the wrestling landscape, but it also set the stage for Batista and Orton to realize their immense potential.

After Evolution, Batista went on to become a six-time world champion, while Orton is one of the most decorated Superstars in WWE history with 13 world title reigns to his credit.

Orton is still going strong as a key member of the SmackDown Live roster, but Tuesday marked Batista's first appearance on WWE programming since 2014.

Batista returned to WWE as a full-time performer for several months in 2014, and it led to a partial Evolution reunion with The Animal, Orton and Triple H joining forces to feud with The Shield.

Evolution lost a pair of pay-per-view matches to The Shield, leading to Batista's departure, as he went on to become an even bigger star in Hollywood as Drax The Destroyer in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise.

Tuesday's reunion came at an interesting time since Triple H recently reformed D-Generation X with Shawn Michaels.

With help from The Heartbreak Kid, Triple H beat The Undertaker at WWE Super Show-Down in Australia, but it was later announced that The Game and Michaels will join forces to face Taker and Kane at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on November 2.

That was put on the back burner for one night, though, as Triple H, Flair, Batista and Orton celebrated their memorable run at the top of WWE.

It was an especially big moment for the 69-year-old Flair given the health issues he has battled since last year.

Tuesday marked one of his few appearances on WWE programming since undergoing surgery to remove part of his bowel in August 2017.

Flair's legacy was an important part of Evolution's success, and given the fact he wasn't present for Evolution's 2014 reunion, the group finally felt complete on SmackDown 1000.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).