FIFA 19 Ultimate Team: Kylian Mbappe, Alexandre Lacazette Top TOTW 4

Kylian Mbappe was nominated for the Ballon d'Or for the second year running on Monday. He has now been included in FIFA 19 Ultimate Team's Team of the Week 4 following a four-goal performance for Paris Saint-Germain against Lyon.

Fellow Frenchman Alexandre Lacazette has been included in the starting XI after scoring twice for Arsenal at Fulham, while an 82-rated Ross Barkley card will also be available.

The consistently impressive Mauro Icardi makes the cut after his double against SPAL, as does 19-year-old Ajax centre-back Matthijs de Ligt.

EA announced the full team on Wednesday:

Kylian Mbappe, Paris Saint-Germain

At just 19 years old, Mbappe is already a FIFA World Cup winner and two-time Ligue 1 champion.

He showed again just how phenomenal a talent he is on Sunday as he scored four times in 13 second-half minutes as PSG thrashed Lyon 5-0 to maintain their 100 per cent winning record in Ligue 1 this season.

Per Goal, it was a groundbreaking performance from the former Monaco man:

His first goal was a left-footed drive from inside the box, and he slid in right-footed to convert his second. Mbappe swept home the third at the end of a blistering break before he converted from 12 yards to complete PSG's rout.

The performance has earned him an 88-rated in-form card, with the most eye-catching attributes being 90 for dribbling and a stunning 97 for pace.

Alexandre Lacazette, Arsenal

Lacazette's debut season in an Arsenal shirt in 2017-18 was slightly underwhelming, but he has looked in fine fettle under new manager Unai Emery in 2018-19.

The Frenchman and fellow forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had Gunners fans purring as they both netted doubles in Sunday's 5-1 victory at Craven Cottage.

Arsenal's opening two goals came from Lacazette either side of an Andre Schurrle equaliser and set them on their way to a ninth win in all competitions.

Per BT Sport, the performance left Arsenal fans giddy with expectation, and Lacazette played a huge role:

His inclusion in TOTW 4 sees his overall rating boosted to 86, the same rating Lacazette's card boasts for shooting and dribbling.

Mauro Icardi, Inter Milan

Icardi was one of a number of top performers overlooked for a Ballon d'Or nomination earlier this week.

The Argentinian's omission seemed particularly baffling given he and Lazio's Ciro Immobile—another member of TOTW 4 and Ballon d'Or reject—top-scored in Serie A last term with 29 goals apiece:

Icardi, 25, has picked up where he left off last season in 2018-19, netting five goals in eight appearances in all competitions.

Two of them came against SPAL on Sunday as he earned a 2-1 victory for Inter to extend their winning run to six matches in all competitions.

His 88-rated in-form card includes an 81 rating for dribbling and 88 for shooting as he continues to be Inter's talisman in their bid to return to European football's upper echelons.